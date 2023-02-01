Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Where is Antonio Conte? Latest on Tottenham manager's gallbladder surgery recovery ahead of Man City match
Antonio Conte thanked Tottenham Hotspur fans for their concern about his health following an announcement by the club on Wednesday, four days before their Premier League match against Manchester City. Spurs said that their Italian manager had his gallbladder removed after the 53-year-old suffered "severe abdominal pain". Conte has been...
Comments / 0