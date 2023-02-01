ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Get to Know Super Bowl LVII Head Referee Carl Cheffers

Get to know Super Bowl LVII head referee Carl Cheffers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Super Bowl LVII will be played by teams wearing green and white, and hopefully it won’t be decided by people wearing black and white. The NFL announced this year’s Super Bowl officiating crew...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Washington

Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'

Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Washington

Who Is the Highest-Paid Coordinator in the NFL?

Who is the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio is on the cusp of making history. The former Denver Broncos head coach has reportedly agreed to become the new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, which will become official after this year’s Super Bowl.

Comments / 0

Community Policy