ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Canadian Loggers Rescue Moose Pinned Under A Big Pile Of Logs

By Jacob Dillon
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tNLqS_0kY8oCfs00

That would be a big change up in the work day.

You never know what to expect when you work in the woods. Being a logger or any other outdoors professional usually leads to being in remote areas for long periods of time.

And that means the opportunity to see some amazing things in the wild.

It’s the reason many people go to work in the woods, so they can be in the outdoors all of the time and get the chance to be around wildlife.

Moose are the largest species of deer in the world with bulls reaching up to 6.5 feet at the shoulder and weighing over 1,000 pounds. Cows are smaller, usually standing at 5.5 feet tall and weighing around 600 pounds on average.

An animal as large as a moose requires a lot of food. During winter months moose browse on tree tips, and logging operations can create easy access to an abundance of food for these moose.

These loggers were out for a day of work in the woods when they noticed a cow moose stuck underneath some of their logs. They check it out and come up with a plan.

Using their logging gear, they grab a bunch of logs and pull them away from the moose. The animal gets up but can’t get up the hill so the loggers double back and use the machine to lift the moose up to flat ground where she happily runs away.

Just another day in the woods…

Comments / 0

Related
People

WATCH: Canadian Moose Sheds Both Antlers in Rare, Stunning Moment Caught on Drone Camera

Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne filmed a bull moose dropping both antlers simultaneously while on a visit to Plaster Rock in New Brunswick, Canada All it takes is a shake of the head for a moose to shed its antlers. Wildlife enthusiast Derek Keith Burgoyne captured the moment a moose in New Brunswick, Canada, decided to drop its massive antlers for the year. Moose shed, or cast, their antlers annually, after the fall breeding season, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. This usually happens in the wintertime, as a...
ALASKA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Big Ol’ Bull Moose Walks Right Up To A Montana Hunter

Isn’t that how it always goes? You have a close encounter with the animal you aren’t able to hunt at that time. Hunting is one of those activities that has people running to the woods. The more time you spend out there, the better you can understand the movements of the animals you chase and the better you will be at hunting. It’s like most things, practice makes perfect. But with hunting, it just seems easier to get out there […] The post Big Ol’ Bull Moose Walks Right Up To A Montana Hunter first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

Farmer Finds Black Bear Sleeping in His Cattle Barn, a Michigan First: PHOTOS

A wild but heartwarming encounter has led to the relocation of a young Michigan black bear after a local farmer found him asleep in the cattle barn. “When you decided that a cattle barn is your den for the winter, but humans remind you it’s not… And are nice enough to move you to a new den they make while you’re sleeping,” captions Michigan DNR of their initial photo. Within, a cheery wildlife official smiles as he props up the tranquilized bear. Wearing a mask and muzzle cover that helps calm wildlife during transit, the young ursine would wake up to a new home built just for him.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Fisherman Stumbles Across Massive Mule Deer Carcass In Boise River

When people talk about river monsters, I don’t think this is what they have in mind… Matt Keller, founder of Old Hat Outdoors, set out for a little fly fishing trip the Boise River two weeks ago, hoping to catch some nice trout. According to Meat Eater, the fish weren’t bitin’, but I’d say he got one hell of a trade off. As he made his way down the river, he noticed something big caught in some brush. He made his way over, and discovered a mule deer carcass. This wasn’t any deer carcass, this thing was massive. It was a massive 16-pt buck,...
BOISE, ID
Whiskey Riff

Buck Joins A Deer Hunter Right In His Own Tree Stand For Lunch

Where is this guy hunting? Because I want to join…. Anywhere that buck is coming right into your tree stand is the place any deer hunter wants to be. This stuff just doesn’t happen. These deer are too smart, this stuff only happens with a large population present. Whitetail...
New York Post

Construction mogul brothers killed in avalanche during Canadian skiing trip

Two brothers who together stood at the helm of one of Central Pennsylvania’s most prominent construction and real estate companies were killed in an avalanche while helicopter skiing in British Columbia, Canada, according to their family. Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley were buried alive by mounds of snow near the mountain resort town of Revelstoke Monday afternoon while on a guided heli-skiing trip. Helicopter skiing is a type of backcountry skiing in which a helicopter is used to access remote areas of more pristine snow. The Kinsley brothers’ guide, working for the ski tour company Canadian Mountain Holidays, was partially buried by the avalanche...
Tracey Folly

Women forced to wait outside club in freezing weather while their friend sits in her warm car canoodling with a stranger

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Picture this: Three women go out to the club on a freezing cold Saturday night. Inside the club, one of those women meets a man. The woman is the trio's designated driver; she's the only one with a car. She wants to get to know the man from the club better sooner than later. What does she do?
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

266K+
Followers
14K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy