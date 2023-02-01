ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Helena Bonham Carter Doesn’t Think ‘The Crown’ Should “Carry On” As Netflix Series Approaches Current Times

By Armando Tinoco
 4 days ago
Helena Bonham Carter appeared in two seasons of The Crown and as the Netflix drama approaches current times, the actor feels that the series shouldn’t continue.

Carter played the “spare” Princess Margaret, Countess of Snowdon, and was recently asked to comment on Prince Harry ’s book.

“I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing. It’s complicated and it’ll get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention,” Carter told The Guardian about Harry’s book titled “Spare.”

Although Carter participated in The Crown , she doesn’t think the series should go forward saying, “I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually. I’m in it and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

The sixth season of The Crow n will take on Princess Diana’s death and is reportedly set to be the series last season. Series creator Peter Morgan said that he “can’t write something” unless enough time passes by to gain a proper perspective of the events.

“Peter has said it very articulately, that he simply can’t write something unless there has been time to gain a proper perspective,” Mackie told Broadcast Now . “And I think he’s always felt 10 years is the minimum amount of time that he can see something in a historical context, to allow him to really understand it. I don’t think he’ll deviate from that.”

