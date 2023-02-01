Read full article on original website
Kan. felon charged after found with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—A Kansas man with a history of crime is facing child sex crime charges. On Jan. 27, Lorenzo Gary, 37 of Wichita, was charged with 2 counts of rape, aggravated indecent liberties with a child, contributing to a child’s misconduct or deprivation, and incest, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office.
KAKE TV
The WPD says the shots heard by firefighters Saturday morning were fireworks
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita Police are working to determine who fired shots and why near downtown early Saturday morning. Shots were heard in the area of 8th and Broadway and they were heard very close to the area of where firefighters were on scene monitoring an early-morning fire. Around...
Police: Suspects took $1500 in merchandise from Kan. Boot store
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and are asking for help to identify suspects. Security camera show three individuals who over the past few days have stolen $1,500.00 in merchandise from Boot Barn at 6501 W. Kellogg Drive in Wichita. If you recognize these thieves please...
KAKE TV
Man gets nearly 17 years in prison deadly Thanksgiving Day crash in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 38-year-old Andover man has been sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison for a drunken driving crash that killed one person and injured another in Wichita on Thanksgiving in 2021. Garett Meyers pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Alexandria Shelton
Weeks have passed since a young teenager was reported missing from south-central Kansas. Alexandria Shelton, 14, was last seen on Dec. 8, 2022, in Wichita. She is believed to be a runaway. ALEXANDRIA SHELTON. Missing from: Wichita, Kan. Missing since: Dec. 8, 2022. Age when reported missing: 14. Height then:...
WIBW
Teen seriously injured pickup truck-semi crash in Sedgwick County
GODDARD, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Sedgwick County, authorities said. The collision was reported at 5:50 p.m. Thursday on US-54 highway at 267th Street West. The location was about four miles west of Goddard. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,...
Skimmer found at Casey’s in Cowley County
The Arkansas City Police Department (ACPD) says it found a possible credit card skimmer on a gas pump in Arkansas City.
3 arrested after woman found murdered in Billings
The Noble County Sheriff's Office says 3 people have been arrested after a woman was found dead at a Billings home Monday.
Wichita mother pleads guilty to killing baby for ‘crying all the time’
A Wichita mother was in court Wednesday where she pleaded guilty to killing her baby.
foxkansas.com
Wichita delivery driver fired for racist comment
A Wichita FedEx driver lost her job after a viral video of a delivery stop. The video has more than 3 million views and shows a heated exchange between the FedEx driver and a customer. But according to the driver's apology, there's more to the situation than the video shows.
Tanganyika holds baby shower for pregnant rhino
The Tanganyika Wildlife Park is welcoming a new baby rhino to the park with a baby shower.
Several injured in a crash on U.S. 54 west of Wichita
Several people were injured in a crash between a Chevy pickup and a semi west of Wichita on Thursday.
WIBW
Woman, 20, seriously injured in four-vehicle, rear-end crash Thursday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman was seriously injured Thursday morning in a four-vehicle, rear-end collision on the north side of Wichita, authorities said. The crash was reported at 8:15 a.m. Thursday on westbound K-96 highway just east of Hydraulic Street. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log,...
Wichita parolee charged with murder in weekend crash that killed Wellington woman, 38
Lindsey Garmon died at a Wichita hospital on Saturday about three hours after Harry Rediker left the road at Hoover and Taft, hit a curb and slammed his car into a utility pole, authorities have said.
Former Wichita car dealership owner banned in Kansas, must pay $45k
The owner of a used car dealership in south Wichita was banned from selling vehicles in Kansas on Friday after a judgment was entered in a Sedgwick County District Court.
Man charged after police chase ends with Wellington woman killed
A judge in the Sedgwick County District Court has charged a man with murder after he was allegedly involved in a police chase that ended when he crashed into a utility pole, killing a Wellington woman.
Jury finds Kansas man guilty of double-murder
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Reno County jury on Thursday found 37-year-old Kyle Hardwick guilty in the August 2021 deaths of 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates and 58-year-old Phillip Anstine both of Hutchinson. Hardwick was convicted of two counts of intentional and premeditated murder in the first degree and...
KWCH.com
Ark City police warn of skimmer at local gas station
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for skimmers. Police started a fraud investigation on January 23 after being contacted by several residents who noticed fraudulent activities in their bank accounts. “Information gathered indicated that the comprised information was...
KWCH.com
2 critically injured in crash on K-96
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people have been critically injured in a crash on K-96 in the I-135 exit lane. The on-ramp was closed after the crash in the 8 o’clock hour Thursday morning as crews worked the scene. Both directions of K-96 were affected by the crash. A...
Wichita Fire units respond to overnight downtown fire
The call came in around 3 a.m. Saturday, from a two-story duplex in the 900 block of N. Broadway. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes but two apartments are unlivable.
