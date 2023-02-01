Read full article on original website
Oklahoma AG apologizes for cabinet secretary’s indictment
Oklahoma’s new attorney general has apologized to one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s former cabinet secretaries for his criminal indictment in 2020 by a previous attorney general, saying he believes the secretary “committed no wrongdoing.”
FBI searching for suspect who may have ties to Oklahoma
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation are asking for the public's help as they search for a suspect who may in the Oklahoma area.
OK senator files bill to fight for veterans’ military benefits
An Oklahoma state senator has filed a measure to ensure that Oklahoma's veterans get their rightful military benefits.
okcfox.com
Probe into Tacos San Pedro tax credit reveals shocking lack of state oversight
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — FOX 25 has a follow-up on our investigation of a massive tax credit handed out to a small taco shop on the south side. FOX 25 was the first to report Tacos San Pedro was approved for a nearly quarter billion dollar subsidy that's meant for big manufacturers in Oklahoma.
KTUL
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
KOCO
FBI reporting teenage boys being targeted by sextortion schemes, OSBI says
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says children and teenagers increasingly face threats and blackmail to share their intimate or explicit images of themselves. Criminals can do this through any social media platform – Instagram, Snapchat, and Facebook, among others – and they'll try it if...
KOKI FOX 23
Oklahoma lawmaker files bills banning minors from medical gender transition
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed the fourth in a series of bills aimed at banning medical gender transition for minors and young adults. Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, filed four bills to “protect minors from life-changing gender transition hormones and surgery that could render them unable to have children as adults,” according to a press release.
DA is ready to charge people, businesses for Delta-8 THC
Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said that when law enforcement officers bring him evidence of Delta 8 THC crimes, he is ready to file charges when appropriate.
KOKI FOX 23
Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday. In a news release, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it found the pills during a routine search of the bus on Thursday. The pills, weighing 22 pounds, have a street value of between $500,000 and $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.
KOKI FOX 23
FOX23 Investigates human trafficking, forced labor in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Human trafficking is a much bigger issue in Tulsa than many people realize. One kind of trafficking is called “forced labor.” It’s when people are forced to work, often in terrible conditions. FOX23 Investigative Reporter Janna Clark has been looking into this. This...
Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a governor’s warrant to extradite a suspect wanted out of Mercer County on numerous charges back to Ohio. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from Wake County, North Carolina. […]
publicradiotulsa.org
In contentious meeting, corporation commissioner presses for ongoing audits of utility companies
In an Oklahoma Corporation Commission meeting held Wednesday, Commissioner Bob Anthony said utility companies collecting money from customers for February 2021’s winter storm that saw the price of gas spike to record levels should be continually scrutinized. On Wednesday’s agenda, Anthony posted a two-page list of complaints over requests...
WNYT
24 people indicted in drug scheme linked to Capital Region
Twenty-four people have been indicted in an alleged cross-country marijuana distribution and money laundering conspiracy in the Capital Region. Thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from California to our area, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said. Marijuana would be sold through a slot in the door of a...
WKRC
'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
Oklahoma AG dismisses lawsuit filed after scathing federal audit
Oklahoma's Attorney General has dismissed a lawsuit that was filed in the wake of a federal audit.
enidlive.com
Attorney General Gentner Drummond to Sue Biden Administration Over Environmental Policy
Oklahoma State Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced that he is suing the Biden administration over an environmental policy. The policy in question is giving the Lesser Prairie Chicken designation as an endangered species. This would allow the United States Fish and Wildlife Service to determine areas of critical habitat for...
186% : Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
With rising inflation more Oklahomans are having a hard time paying for basic needs. To make ends meet, many are turning to quick, online payday loans, but some of the payback terms are shocking.
KOKI FOX 23
Two K9 officers join Broken Arrow Police Department
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department announced on Friday two K9 officers have joined the team. Kasal, the Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix is from the Netherlands and is being handled by Officer Patterson. Ghost, the German Shepherd is from the Czech Republic and is being handled...
Overdoses Not Responding To Narcan, OBN Says Drugs Contain Horse Tranquilizer Xylazine To Blame
A horse tranquilizer, Xylazine, is making its way into Oklahoma street drugs. The drug is hard to identify, and it can cause some gruesome injuries. This drug overdose problem is becoming common. “We’re seeing as many as seven to 10 overdoses at our Oklahoma City Hospitals on any given night,”...
KOKI FOX 23
Claremore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for machete murder
In April of 2022, Michael Eugene Spears of Claremore pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of Mark McKinney by use of a machete. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The defendant’s murderous act and...
