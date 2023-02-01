ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills banning minors from medical gender transition

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed the fourth in a series of bills aimed at banning medical gender transition for minors and young adults. Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, filed four bills to “protect minors from life-changing gender transition hormones and surgery that could render them unable to have children as adults,” according to a press release.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Colorado officials find $1M worth of fentanyl in abandoned suitcase on bus

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Officials in Colorado uncovered more than 100,000 fentanyl pills in an abandoned suitcase on a passenger bus, authorities said Thursday. In a news release, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said it found the pills during a routine search of the bus on Thursday. The pills, weighing 22 pounds, have a street value of between $500,000 and $1 million, the sheriff’s office said.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KOKI FOX 23

FOX23 Investigates human trafficking, forced labor in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Human trafficking is a much bigger issue in Tulsa than many people realize. One kind of trafficking is called “forced labor.” It’s when people are forced to work, often in terrible conditions. FOX23 Investigative Reporter Janna Clark has been looking into this. This...
TULSA, OK
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a governor’s warrant to extradite a suspect wanted out of Mercer County on numerous charges back to Ohio. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from Wake County, North Carolina. […]
OHIO STATE
WNYT

24 people indicted in drug scheme linked to Capital Region

Twenty-four people have been indicted in an alleged cross-country marijuana distribution and money laundering conspiracy in the Capital Region. Thousands of kilograms of marijuana were shipped from California to our area, the U.S. District Attorney’s Office said. Marijuana would be sold through a slot in the door of a...
TROY, NY
WKRC

'Bait and switch' or computer glitch repaired but Dollar General still faces legal issues

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A popular discount retailer with dozens of locations around the Tri-State faces mounting legal trouble. This fight is over how much you pay. The operators of Dollar General stores are accused of charging more at the register than is advertised on the shelves. Arguments and testimony were scheduled to begin Wednesday for a temporary restraining order. The Attorney General's office is attempting to have the judge force Dollar General to comply with Ohio consumer law. Dollar General contends that the state hasn't even proven it isn't complying.
OHIO STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Two K9 officers join Broken Arrow Police Department

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department announced on Friday two K9 officers have joined the team. Kasal, the Belgian Malinois/German Shepherd mix is from the Netherlands and is being handled by Officer Patterson. Ghost, the German Shepherd is from the Czech Republic and is being handled...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Claremore man sentenced to 25 years in prison for machete murder

In April of 2022, Michael Eugene Spears of Claremore pleaded guilty to the 2017 murder of Mark McKinney by use of a machete. On Tuesday, he was sentenced to 300 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “The defendant’s murderous act and...
CLAREMORE, OK

