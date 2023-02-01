ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a male was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Gidewon according to officials. Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
COBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot, including father and 12-year-old son, at Buckhead apartment complex, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after three people, including a father and his 12-year-old son, were shot at a Buckhead apartment complex. Police say the shooting happened Friday morning at the 32Hundred Lenox apartments off Lenox Road. Police said a 31-year-old man and his 12-year-old son were both shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. A short time later, a man with a gunshot wound flagged officers down. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.
ATLANTA, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case

According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
Complex

Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail

Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
26K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy