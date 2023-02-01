Read full article on original website
GBI says North GA deputies not wearing body cameras when unarmed man was shot and killed
Many departments that don’t use cameras are in rural areas, like Gordon County, where funding can be an issue.
2 men charged in shootout that left DeKalb nightclub security guard dead
The security guard was removing two people from the club when they started firing.
2nd suspect arrested in security guard’s fatal shooting at DeKalb nightclub
A second suspect was arrested Friday in the shooting death of a security guard at a DeKalb County nightclub, the sheriff...
Police identify victim in fatal northwest Atlanta shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after police officials say a male was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta early Saturday morning. The victim has been identified as Michael Gidewon according to officials. Officers responded to the area of 990 Brady Ave. after reports of a...
Suspect taken into custody following SWAT standoff in Cobb that lasted over 5 hours, officials say
Authorities said the standoff began late Thursday.
1 arrested after SWAT standoff in Cobb County
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT standoff has ended in Cobb County. It happened at a home on Robertwood Drive near Pine Grove Drive in Powder Springs. Several police cruisers were outside the home for hours overnight. The scene has since cleared, and roads are back open...
Man hospitalized, arrested after driving into Sandy Springs home, police say
Police are still working to determine if the man drove into the home intentionally or by accident.
Police: Wanted teen gang member caught with altered stolen weapon in Atlanta
ATLANTA - An alleged teenage gang member is facing multiple charges after Atlanta police say he was caught with stolen and altered firearm. Atlanta police say the arrest started at around 8:30 p.m Monday when officers responded to reports of a dispute with a weapon at a convenience store on Atlanta Avenue.
Gang member wanted by DeKalb County arrested by Atlanta police, officials say
Atlanta police arrested a teenager after he was found with an altered gun, black ski mask and glass puncher.
Man stashed chicken wings, cocaine and more into bush at DeKalb jail, deputies say
While searching the area, deputies found a large white bag stashed in a nearby bush.
Armed woman suspected of assault arrested after crash on I-20
Heavy police activity temporarily backed up traffic on I-20 West near downtown Atlanta after a driver suspected of aggravated assault led police on a brief car chase before crashing on the interstate, officials said.
Man arrested in double shooting that killed DeKalb high school student
A man accused of opening fire on a vehicle along a DeKalb County street last year and killing a high school student was ...
Suspect indicted in shooting death of Gwinnett corrections officer
The Gwinnett County grand jury this week indicted the man accused of killing a Gwinnett County corrections officer, who ...
3 shot, including father and 12-year-old son, at Buckhead apartment complex, police say
Atlanta police are investigating after three people, including a father and his 12-year-old son, were shot at a Buckhead apartment complex. Police say the shooting happened Friday morning at the 32Hundred Lenox apartments off Lenox Road. Police said a 31-year-old man and his 12-year-old son were both shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. A short time later, a man with a gunshot wound flagged officers down. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.
Pregnant woman, baby critical after shooting at DeKalb apartment complex
A woman and her baby are in critical condition after the mother was shot at a DeKalb County apartment complex.
Sheriff’s Office Investigator Stepps Arrest 2 in Burglary Case
According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County Investigator Jeremy Stepps charged two individuals, on Monday, in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Cloudland community over this past weekend. The two suspects were already being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center as a result of deputies charging them...
Father and son shot outside Buckhead apartment complex | What we know
ATLANTA — A father and son were shot early Friday morning in the parking lot of a Buckhead apartment complex, according to Atlanta Police. Officers said this happened at the 32Hundred Apartments on Lenox Road just before 5 a.m. when someone pulled in and started shooting at the victims.
Three Men in YSL RICO Case Accused of Stabbing Man Inside Jail
Three men currently standing trial as part of the sweeping YSL RICO indictment have been accused of stabbing a man inside Fulton County Jail, WSB-TV reports. Christian “Brhis” Eppinger, Rodalius “Lil Rod” Ryan, and Damone “Bali” Blalock are currently being held at the Atlanta jail and were allegedly involved in the stabbing of a fellow inmate. Authorities have not released details regarding the identity of the victim, the nature of the attack, or the supposed motive behind it. The men are three of 14 defendants in the trial against the alleged gang YSL, of which Young Thug is also a part of. They are facing undisclosed charges in connection with the incident.
Police search for NE Ga robbery suspect
The theft happened Wednesday at the North Georgia Premium Outlet Mall.
12 families displaced after large apartment fire, Cobb County fire investigators say
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
