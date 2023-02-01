ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming, MI

Police: Man critically hurt in stabbing at Wyoming Brann’s

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A man is in critical condition after a stabbing in Wyoming Tuesday, police say.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. at Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille, located on Division Avenue near Bellevue Street, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety said in a release.

Wyoming police at the scene of a stabbing on Division Avenue near Bellevue Street on Jan. 31, 2023.
Two people were fighting inside the restaurant and a 34-year-old man was stabbed several times, police say. He was brought to the hospital and was undergoing surgery Tuesday night.

Police say he is in critical condition.

Wyoming DPS said officers found a person of interest, a 54-year-old man, nearby and detained him for questioning.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the stabbing.

Anyone with information should call WDPS at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

