Athletes say things on television all of the time. It's a huge part of playing sports professionally, as we all know. Sometimes, they'll say something inspirational, or something motivational, that will make you want to pull on your favorite team's jersey, and thump your chest directly where the logo sits on the front of it. You'll want to run through a brick wall, metaphorically-speaking.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO