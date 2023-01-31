Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Learn to embroider with help from a local artist
She learned to embroider as a young kid. Ciara is now the owner of Hoop De Hoop Embroidery. The local artist offers a monthly subscription option. Patterns are beginner friendly. Each kit outlines how to stitch the hoops from beginning to end. For those who like or want to do...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Homemade ice cream recipe -- no churning required!
1. In a bowl, whisk together the sweetened condensed milk, vanilla, and salt. If you are doing the chocolate version, add the cocoa powder at this point. In a separate bowl, use a electric hand-mixer to beat the chilled cream until it forms stiff peaks. 2. Add 1 cup of...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Bring your sweetie or bestie to a 21-and-older party at the Aquarium
Leave your kids at home for this Valentine's party at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium. Kisses & Fishes is a 21 and over events, so don't forget to bring your IDs as they will be checked at the door. You can enjoy the Aquarium and all of the animals after...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Make this delicious steak dinner for your Valentine
If you don't want to fight the crowds of Valentine's evening, you can make dinner at home and eat by candlelight. The owners of Brough Ranch shared a recipe for Steak Crostini with Chimichurri Sauce. French Baguette. Butter or olive oil. One pack of Brough Ranch Steak of your choice.
Comments / 0