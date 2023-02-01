Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Interview: Remembering African American pioneers in Hawaii for Black History Month
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. “This year is the 75th anniversary of President Truman signing an executive order that integrated the armed forces. And so one of...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPH summer internship program to offer first-hand experience in health care field
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Interested in a career in the health care field?. Hawaii Pacific Health is accepting applications for its 2023 Health Careers Summer Internship Program for high school juniors, seniors and college students. The six-week paid internship will give students first-hand experiences in the health care industry. The internship...
Albert Ian Schweitzer, Amanda Knox share experience with UH law students
Albert "Ian" Schweitzer is still adjusting to life on the outside after spending decades behind bars for a crime he did not commit. On Jan. 24, 2023, Judge Peter Kubota vacated Schweitzer's conviction for the 1991 murder and sexual assault of Dana Ireland.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In continued effort to revitalize Chinatown, mayor looks to improve Riverwalk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s mayor is continuing with his vision to improve Chinatown with a focus on revitalizing a dilapidated stretch of walkway. Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced new plans for the one block stretch from River Street to College Walk between North Beretania Street and Kukui Street. Blangiardi said...
Couch crashers dog foster program
The Hawaiian Humane Society is asking the public to participate in their Couch Crashers program that allows you to foster a dog for a short period of time.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Even without thrill rides, returning crowds pack Punahou Carnival
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This weekend’s Punahou Carnival looks, feels and definitely smells like those before the pandemic. That’s what thousands of people experienced Friday night as the longtime tradition reopened to the public for the first time in three years — even though there’s still a big part that’s missing.
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival back in full swing this weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a long pandemic hiatus, Punahou Carnival is back in full swing this weekend. The school is hoping for a big turnout this year to support it’s financial aid program. The carnival opens on Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. This year’s theme...
KITV.com
East-West Center responds after Chinese surveillance balloon spotted in U.S. sky
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The sighting of a Chinese surveillance balloon over Montana Thursday drew worldwide attention. People involved in international relations at the East-West Center in Manoa, Hawaii stress this balloon’s purpose is only to gather data.
hawaiinewsnow.com
6 Hawaii boys to represent US in largest youth sumo tournament in Japan
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii will represent the U.S. in the largest youth sumo tournament in Japan next week. Six Hawaii boys — ages of 10 to 15— are getting their mind and bodies ready to compete among 1,500 other sumo athletes in the 13th Hakuhou Hai Cup. The...
‘Guilt tipping’ in Hawaii: Do you tip for takeout?
"Should I just leave that person a 10% or just a few dollars? That's an option but it's not mandatory," said Sheryl Matsuoka, Hawaii Restaurant Association executive director.
KITV.com
73rd Narcissus Queen Crowned in Honolulu by Mayor Rick Blangiardi
HONOLULU - HI (KITV4) The 73rd Narcissus Queen was officially crowned on Saturday. Lions danced to kick off the coronation ball. KITV4's Rick Quan was the master of ceremonies. Sponsors were brought onstage to thank them for their generous donations.
Interested in owning a home in Honolulu? Kuilei Place packets offered now
Kuilei Place packets now available for Honolulu housing.
hawaiinewsnow.com
At one of the top beaches in the country, no showers or restrooms ― and no timeline for a fix
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s been no running water for months at a top-ranked beach on Hawaii Island. The water at Hapuna Beach State Park was shut off nearly four months ago. Now, beachgoers want to know why it’s taking so long to resolve the problem at a popular beach that attracts hundreds of people a day.
With long-term goals in mind, Punahou standout linebacker GianCarlo Rufo signs with Georgetown
Punahou senior GianCarlo Rufo signed with Georgetown on Wednesday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Retired Navy captain sentenced for role in international ‘Fat Leonard’ bribery scandal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A retired Navy Captain from Kailua will serve prison time for his role in an international bribery scandal. David Haas was sentenced to 30 months in prison on charges that he accepted more than $90,000 in bribes from foreign defense contractor Leonard Francis — better known as “Fat Leonard.”
Waitlist opening for Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program
The City and County of Honolulu is opening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program that provides rental assistance to households eligible with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Invasive larvae found in unwanted mulch dumped on property
The Hawaii Department of Agriculture got a call from a Waimanalo landowner searching for answers after mulch was dumped on his property. he said it was infested with coconut rhinoceros beetle larvae.
KITV.com
Notice of Violation issued to construction company after boulder crashes through home
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu has issued a Notice of Violation to a local construction company, after a boulder went crashing into a home last month -- narrowly missing a woman. 1816 Palolo Ave LLC, contractors Pro Build Hawaii Construction, and Engineer Xiang Yee were ordered...
Settlement brings more justice to Kealoha corruption victim
He was persecuted for years as a central figure in the Kealoha criminal conspiracy and now has won a settlement with the city for what he and his deceased mother went through. Always Investigating talked one-on-one with Gerard Puana, Katherine Kealoha’s uncle.
