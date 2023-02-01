Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Authorities Investigating Attempted Murder At A 76 Gas Station In Rancho CucamongaWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
7 Middle School Students Ill After Eating Marijuana-Laced Gummy Bears On CampusWestmont Community NewsRancho Cucamonga, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland NewsLawndale, CA
GoFundMe Campaign Raises Over $1M for Monterey Park Lunar New Year VictimsJordan ArthurMonterey Park, CA
Man Killed By Wrong Way Driver In Long beachWestmont Community NewsLong Beach, CA
Related
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Segerstrom holds on for key win over Godinez and earns share of league title
Segerstrom Coach Shonyta Pouncey (far right) and his players celebrate a victory Thursday night. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s girls basketball team put together a strong second half and went on to defeat Godinez 36-31 to earn a share of the Golden West League title Thursday night at Segerstrom.
localocnews.com
Orange County boys soccer squads earn top four seeds for CIF soccer playoffs (brackets)
JSerra High School’s boys soccer team, the Trinity League champion, is seeded No. 1 in the CIF Division 1 playoffs that begin next week. Sunny Hills, the Freeway League champion, is seeded second. In Division 2, Anaheim is seeded third and San Clemente seeded fourth. Canyon is seeded fourth...
localocnews.com
SCHEDULE: Sage Hill vs. Laguna Hills in championship game of PCL boys basketball tourney
Sage Hill’s basketball team is led by 6-8 junior Carter Bryant who came out of the game after scoring 40 points Wednesday night. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The inaugural Pacific Coast League boys basketball tournament wraps up Friday night, Feb. 3 at Portola High School. Top-seeded Sage...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Talented seniors wrap up high school careers at all-star football game
Among the players in the all-star game Saturday night are South players (from left) Ethan Wheeler, Irvine; Adam Harper, Northwood; Joey Ricci, Irvine and Josiah Molina, Newport Harbor. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Talented high school seniors in Orange County are showcasing their talents one more time...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: League champion Segerstrom wins crosstown battle against Godinez
Segerstrom’s Isiah Velasquez is hoisted in the air by students and teammate Elias Toledano. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team, which had already clinched the Golden West League title, defeated crosstown rival Godinez 41-37 in front of a big crowd at Segerstrom Thursday night.
localocnews.com
PCL TOURNAMENT RESULTS: Sage Hill gets past Laguna Hills in championship game
Carter Bryant of Sage Hill looks to pass off as Michael Bichel (No. 12) and Dominic Bolton (No. 25) of Laguna Hills defend Friday night. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The inaugural Pacific Coast League Boys Basketball Tournament concluded on Friday at Portola High School. Sage Hill, which went through the league campaign undefeated, got past Laguna Hills 62-50 in the championship game.
localocnews.com
Final scores and highlights for OC high school basketball on Thursday night, Feb. 2
Note: Laguna Hils will meet Sage Hill in the championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Portola. Beckman 61, Irvine 34: Caydon Do had 15 points and Jaden Santos nine points to lead to lead Beckman. Irvine was led by Daniel Shin, who scored 10 points. The Vaqueros continued to play without their top player, 6-4 sophomore center Cooper Stearns, who is out injured, according to Coach Harry Meussner. Stearns is expected back for the CIF playoffs if Irvine (14-13) receives an at-large berth, the coach added.
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills Girls Basketball Bounces Back, Outduels San Clemente for South Coast League Title
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – It was a cool winter night, but the gym was hot at San Juan Hills High School on Thursday, Feb. 2. With the South Coast League championship on the line, San Juan Hills and San Clemente locked horns with physical defensive presses and huge second-half runs to trade the lead back-and-forth into the final minutes. When push came to shove, it was the Stallions’ career star that shot for redemption and put the home team over the top.
localocnews.com
Updates on the 63rd annual North-South All-Star Classic from Newport Harbor
It’s a big night of high school football as the 63rd Annual North-South All-Star Classic is held at Newport Harbor High School Saturday night. The South leads the series 33-26 and has won the last seven games. Tom Connolly will be writing about the game and Fernando M. Donado...
localocnews.com
Portola gets tough on defense and rallies for PCL tournament victory over Northwood
Portola Coach Brian Smith talks to his players during a timeout Wednesday. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Portola High School’s basketball team stormed back with a strong third quarter and went on to defeat Northwood 79-74 in the opening round of the Pacific Coast League Tournament at Portola.
localocnews.com
Triton Report: Winter Teams Wrap Up Regular Season, League Titles, CIF-SS Playoff Positioning
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Girls Soccer Clinches Back-to-Back South Coast League Titles. The San Clemente girls soccer team put its destiny in its own hands on Saturday, Jan. 28, and...
localocnews.com
27th Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns to Huntington Beach
This Sunday, February 5, the 27th annual the Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns with 15,000 runners. The popular Orange County road race is a convenient destination event with the expo, headquarter hotels, start line and finish line festival all taking place along the Pacific Coast Highway just steps away from the sand.
localocnews.com
Celebration of life for Elliot Blair, the O.C. Public Defender killed in Mexico, set for Feb. 11 in Garden Grove
TIME: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM. LOCATION: Christ Cathedral Arboretum – 12141 S. Lewis St., Garden Grove, CA. The celebration of life will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Underground Grit or Project Kinship. Links below. UG: https://undergroundgrit.org/donate. PK: https://www.projectkinship.com/donate. There...
localocnews.com
Newport Beach Chamber Hosts Economic and Financial Update with Christopher Schwarz, UCI Paul Merage School of Business, on Feb. 15
The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2023 Economic and Financial Update with Christopher Schwarz, UCI Paul Merage School of Business, on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. This webinar is free for all and brought to you by UCI’s Paul Merage School of Business and Center...
localocnews.com
Don’t miss tonight’s DTSA First Saturday Art Walk
Santa Ana’s acclaimed nonprofit Frida Cinema has taken over management of the Santa Ana ArtWalk. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the free event features multiple exhibitions and open galleries in addition to performances, according to Arts Orange County. The Next Santa Ana ArtWalk is set for...
localocnews.com
Casa Youth Shelter invites you to celebrate 45 years of supporting youth in crisis
Casa Youth Shelter will celebrate its 45th anniversary at Sapphire Nights, honoring those who have helped the organization to support our most vulnerable youth in crisis. Details on sponsorship and opportunity drawing coming soon.
localocnews.com
Results as of Friday evening in Seal Beach Council runoff
These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are not yet final or official. Mail-in ballots had to arrive at the Registrar of Voters by Friday, February 3. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,942 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 58.60%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.
localocnews.com
The Anaheim Police arrested a gang member for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero
Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
localocnews.com
Cypress Recreation Department hiring Recreation Leaders
The Cypress Recreation Department is hiring Recreation Leaders for our upcoming summer!. Where to apply: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cypress/jobs/3898671/recreation-leader-i-iii-summer-2023?pagetype=transferJobs. The 2023 Summer Programs will be operating from Monday, June 12 to Friday, August 11 and may include Day Camp, Parks, Youth/Adult Sports, Facility Operations and city-wide Special Events. Qualified applicants must be available...
localocnews.com
New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.
Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
