These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are not yet final or official. Mail-in ballots had to arrive at the Registrar of Voters by Friday, February 3. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,942 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 58.60%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.

SEAL BEACH, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO