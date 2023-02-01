ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: Segerstrom holds on for key win over Godinez and earns share of league title

Segerstrom Coach Shonyta Pouncey (far right) and his players celebrate a victory Thursday night. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s girls basketball team put together a strong second half and went on to defeat Godinez 36-31 to earn a share of the Golden West League title Thursday night at Segerstrom.
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

PHOTOS: League champion Segerstrom wins crosstown battle against Godinez

Segerstrom’s Isiah Velasquez is hoisted in the air by students and teammate Elias Toledano. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Segerstrom High School’s boys basketball team, which had already clinched the Golden West League title, defeated crosstown rival Godinez 41-37 in front of a big crowd at Segerstrom Thursday night.
localocnews.com

PCL TOURNAMENT RESULTS: Sage Hill gets past Laguna Hills in championship game

Carter Bryant of Sage Hill looks to pass off as Michael Bichel (No. 12) and Dominic Bolton (No. 25) of Laguna Hills defend Friday night. (Photo Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). The inaugural Pacific Coast League Boys Basketball Tournament concluded on Friday at Portola High School. Sage Hill, which went through the league campaign undefeated, got past Laguna Hills 62-50 in the championship game.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
localocnews.com

Final scores and highlights for OC high school basketball on Thursday night, Feb. 2

Note: Laguna Hils will meet Sage Hill in the championship game Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Portola. Beckman 61, Irvine 34: Caydon Do had 15 points and Jaden Santos nine points to lead to lead Beckman. Irvine was led by Daniel Shin, who scored 10 points. The Vaqueros continued to play without their top player, 6-4 sophomore center Cooper Stearns, who is out injured, according to Coach Harry Meussner. Stearns is expected back for the CIF playoffs if Irvine (14-13) receives an at-large berth, the coach added.
IRVINE, CA
localocnews.com

San Juan Hills Girls Basketball Bounces Back, Outduels San Clemente for South Coast League Title

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO – It was a cool winter night, but the gym was hot at San Juan Hills High School on Thursday, Feb. 2. With the South Coast League championship on the line, San Juan Hills and San Clemente locked horns with physical defensive presses and huge second-half runs to trade the lead back-and-forth into the final minutes. When push came to shove, it was the Stallions’ career star that shot for redemption and put the home team over the top.
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
localocnews.com

27th Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns to Huntington Beach

This Sunday, February 5, the 27th annual the Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° returns with 15,000 runners. The popular Orange County road race is a convenient destination event with the expo, headquarter hotels, start line and finish line festival all taking place along the Pacific Coast Highway just steps away from the sand.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

Celebration of life for Elliot Blair, the O.C. Public Defender killed in Mexico, set for Feb. 11 in Garden Grove

TIME: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM. LOCATION: Christ Cathedral Arboretum – 12141 S. Lewis St., Garden Grove, CA. The celebration of life will be open to the public. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Underground Grit or Project Kinship. Links below. UG: https://undergroundgrit.org/donate. PK: https://www.projectkinship.com/donate. There...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
localocnews.com

Don’t miss tonight’s DTSA First Saturday Art Walk

Santa Ana’s acclaimed nonprofit Frida Cinema has taken over management of the Santa Ana ArtWalk. Held on the first Saturday of each month, the free event features multiple exhibitions and open galleries in addition to performances, according to Arts Orange County. The Next Santa Ana ArtWalk is set for...
SANTA ANA, CA
localocnews.com

Results as of Friday evening in Seal Beach Council runoff

These results from the Orange County Registrar of Voters are not yet final or official. Mail-in ballots had to arrive at the Registrar of Voters by Friday, February 3. For City Council District 3, five precincts have been fully counted (except for pending mail-in ballots). Of a possible 3,314 registered voters, 1,942 ballots have so far been tallied for a participation rate of 58.60%. District 3 includes Hill, Coves, Bridgeport and Heron Pointe. It is currently represented by Mike Varipapa.
SEAL BEACH, CA
localocnews.com

The Anaheim Police arrested a gang member for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero

Anaheim homicide detectives have arrested Miguel Rodriguez, a 20-year-old Anaheim man, for the fatal shooting of Jonathan Romero. On November 25, 2021, at about 5:33 p.m., Anaheim PD officers responded to the 1200 block of N. Placentia Avenue to investigate reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they located Romero in the alleyway suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Romero was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
ANAHEIM, CA
localocnews.com

Cypress Recreation Department hiring Recreation Leaders

The Cypress Recreation Department is hiring Recreation Leaders for our upcoming summer!. Where to apply: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cypress/jobs/3898671/recreation-leader-i-iii-summer-2023?pagetype=transferJobs. The 2023 Summer Programs will be operating from Monday, June 12 to Friday, August 11 and may include Day Camp, Parks, Youth/Adult Sports, Facility Operations and city-wide Special Events. Qualified applicants must be available...
CYPRESS, CA
localocnews.com

New homeless center opening in Garden Grove to serve Central O.C.

Supervisor Andrew Do supports the development of a homeless navigation center in Garden Grove, which has partnered with Westminster, Fountain Valley, and the County of Orange to open a multi-million-dollar center for the homeless. This center will serve families and residents in need of emergency shelter and provide supportive services with mental health, education, and employment assistance.
GARDEN GROVE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy