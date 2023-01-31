ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

gastronomicslc.com

Umi Shabu Shabu – an all you can eat extravaganza

All you can eat. Four simple words that have by now either instilled a sense of dread and terror, or perhaps, sent a surge of greedy endorphins rushing. Maybe both, we’re complex people after all. Should your tolerance for all things unlimited skew toward the insatiable – let me introduce you to the new Umi Shabu Shabu. Such are the charms of this relatively new South Salt Lake, even a few die hard never-tongs might be won over too.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
murrayjournal.com

Wild times at the Murray Trocadero

One of the few photos of the Trocadero. People stand in front of the State Street venue, viewing the aftermath of a car accident. (Photo courtesy of the Murray Museum) As Murray City leaders push to refurbish the historic Murray Theater as a performance venue, a century ago, city leaders sought to close its notorious predecessor—the Trocadero. The Trocadero was opened in 1903 and was named after the famous French hall built to house the 1878 World’s Fair.
MURRAY, UT
S. F. Mori

Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In Utah

Sushi and other Japanese food are their specialties. Japanese food is popular with many people going out to eat for dinner or lunch. While Utah had few Japanese restaurants in days gone by, there are now many Japanese restaurants in the Salt Lake Valley. A popular Japanese restaurant with several locations is Tsunami Restaurant.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed

SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
UTAH STATE
KUTV

Punxsutawney Phil makes annual, likely incorrect, meteorological prediction

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Despite the fact that spring -- marked by the spring equinox, when the Earth evens out on its axis as the northern hemisphere begins tilting into the direct path of the sun's radiation -- happens at the same time each year, a groundhog in Pennsylvania has made its yearly prediction about whether that day comes sooner or later.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

Layton Hills Mall | Shopping mall in Utah

Layton Hills Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Layton, Utah, United States. Opened in 1980, the mall features Dick's Sporting Goods, Dillard's, and JCPenney as its anchor stores. The mall is owned by CBL & Associates Properties.
LAYTON, UT
kjzz.com

Several Foothill elk herd animals killed by hunters

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several animals in the Foothill elk herd, which has made headlines for coming into busy areas of eastern Salt Lake City, were recently killed after being hit by vehicles. Additional animals have been killed by hunters. “I don’t have that number,” said Scott Root...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

Officials in Utah towns respond to dozens of frozen pipe calls amid frigid temps

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials in multiple Utah towns have been responding to frozen pipe calls amid frigid winter weather. With the abnormally cold temperatures, many people are dealing with frozen pipes in their homes on Tuesday. Sandy City officials said they responded to around 40 calls in just one day, which is something they haven't dealt with in a while.
SANDY, UT
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
lehifreepress.com

New IV therapy business opens on Lehi Main Street

​Part of a national wellness trend, The Mint IV Bar recently opened on Main Street in Lehi, offering various therapies delivered intravenously to bolster health. Kitty Palazzola, the owner of The Mint IV Bar, has been aware of intravenous therapy for years. Palazzola’s father, diagnosed with diabetes, often required IV therapy to help reduce symptoms of his condition. At the time, no IV therapy facilities existed near their California residence. With no other choice, Palazzola would travel to Mexico to get his needed care. This distinctive therapy helped him in ways no other treatments had.
LEHI, UT
millardccp.com

Man, 29, drowns at hot pots

A 29-year-old Salt Lake City man died Saturday after he was pulled from the Meadow Hot Pots, local authorities reported. Christopher Lunt was underwater for several minutes before first responders were called to the scene late Saturday night. Lunt was transported to Fillmore Community Hospital where attempts to revive him...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
herrimantelegraph.org

Daybreaks has a New neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees

An exciting announcement was made on January 16th. The residents of Daybreak, Utah will be getting a new neighbor: The Salt Lake City Bees, Utah’s triple-A baseball team. The new location will be between Mountain View Corridor and Utah Transit Authority’s red TRAX line which runs through Salt Lake City to the University of Utah.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Warming up; Air quality getting worse

It's Groundhog Day! Even if the prediction is for an early spring, winter weather in Utah is in full swing!. High pressure building over the area the next few days will keep it dry and bring warmer weather. The problem is, valley inversions will get stronger with decreasing air quality.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
upr.org

DWR implements deer feeding protocols at 12 locations in northern Utah

For the first time since 2017, the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is feeding deer to help them survive the winter. DWR biologists have been monitoring deer across the state since early December. Mark Hadley, Conservation Outreach Manager for Northern Utah with the DWR said they are looking at four things: the body condition of the deer, the availability of natural food, the depth of the snow, and the temperature.
UTAH STATE
ksub590.com

The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah

A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

