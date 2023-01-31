ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orem, UT

OnlyInYourState

The Park And Waterfall In Utah That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter

Located in Provo Canyon is one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Utah — Bridal Veil Falls. This is a popular destination for individuals of all ages in the summer, but the winter provides just as stunning of views. In fact, during the winter, this Utah waterfall and surrounding area transform into a natural ice palace that is magical in every single way.
UTAH STATE
saltlakemagazine.com

Secret SLC: The Sphinx of Salt Lake

Salt Lake is a city built on secrets. Its origin tale is wrapped up with the “Bible 2.0” Exodus of Brigham Young and his followers, the Latter-day Saints, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (officially) or the Mormons (colloquially and historically). The Mormons first arrived here in the Great Salt Lake Valley on July 24, 1847, after a long and insanely dangerous trek from Nauvoo, Ill. Technically it was Mexican territory, but the Mexican-American War was about to get underway and much bigger dogs than Brigham and his rag-tag band of Mormons were squaring off for a fight. Brigham wanted his followers to be left alone to practice the LDS faith and, yep it gets weird, to establish a short-lived autonomous nation called the Kingdom of Deseret (which got as far as developing its own language and currency, BTW). It is, as we say around here, a heck of a story.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Daily Herald

Beehive Archive: Utah’s Folk Music Revival

Welcome to the Beehive Archive — your weekly bite-sized look at some of the most pivotal — and peculiar — events in Utah history. With all of the history and none of the dust, the Beehive Archive is a fun way to catch up on Utah’s past. Beehive Archive is a production of Utah Humanities, provided to local papers as a weekly feature article focusing on Utah history topics drawn from our award-winning radio series, which can be heard each week on KCPW and Utah Public Radio.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

10 Things Utahns Do That Confuse The Rest Of The Country

You probably don't need me to tell you that Utah is a weird place. Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live GIF - Whats Wrong With You People Saturday Night Live Why Are You Like This - Discover & Share GIFs. What everyone in the country says when they...
UTAH STATE
suindependent.com

Southern Utah Adoptable Pets Guide – February 3, 2023

ST. GEORGE, UT – February 3, 2023. The Independent’s Southern Utah, Pet Adoption Guide features pet adoption options from various animal shelters throughout southern Utah. Adopt a new pet today!. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. Best Friends Animal Sanctuary is located five miles north of Kanab at 5001 Angel...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

From humble beginnings: The inspiring rise of a Utah car wash empire

This story is sponsored by Tagg-N-Go Car Wash. Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin didn't set out to be car wash owners. They just knew they wanted to become businessmen, following the examples of their late fathers. "We just wanted to be entrepreneurs," Allgood said. "We weren't set on what we...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Fight to preserve historic Utah mine strengthens after recent string of thefts

EUREKA, Juab County — Utah archeologists are trying to find new ways to preserve an old mine as vandals continue to damage its historic buildings and machinery. The Utah Division of Oil, Gas and Mining on Monday was alerted about recent vandalism at the old Chief Consolidated Mine within the East Tintic mining district. The agency wrote that someone had ripped out the entire wall of what was the mine's main office.
EUREKA, UT
sunnewsdaily.com

How recently signed SB16 is affecting LGBTQ+ college students

Governor Spencer Cox signed State Bill 16 Jan. 28, which bans transgender surgeries and hormone blockers for minors in Utah. Hormone blockers, also known as puberty blockers, delay the physical changes that don’t align with one’s gender identity. Utah senate voted 20-8 on the bill. Sarah Ostler, LGBTQ+...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Is Dumpster Diving Legal In Utah?

Around Christmas, our 15 year old asked if she could go dumpster diving with some friends. "Sure!" we agreed. What could be the harm in teenagers dumpster diving? It sounds like something we would have done "in my day..."!. She came back with some really weird treasures. Some anonymous artwork,...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Scientists Attempt to Bring Back Extinct Animals

Scientists attempt to bring back extinct species announced its plan to bring back the Dodo bird. Scientists attempt to bring back extinct species announced its plan to bring back the Dodo bird. Fatal Wrong-Way Crash Shuts Down I-15 A fatal crash involving a wrong-way driver shut down I-15 in Utah...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Delish Thursday: Mississippi Chicken in the Heart of Utah’s Dixie

Getting together with friends, family, food and fun can't be beat!. And if the food is amazing it makes the whole experience that much better. So, with that in mind, I give you a delicious finger sandwich recipe that will be enjoyed by everyone in your crowd. It is sure to please even the most finicky eater. I mean, how can one go wrong when one’s sandwiches are served on Hawaiian rolls, right?!
UTAH STATE

