NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Police Boosts Staffing for Chinese New Year Parade, Festivities
Crowds of people are expected to fill the streets of San Francisco to watch the Chinese New Year Parade on Saturday. The parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. and is set to begin at Market and Second Streets. According to SFMTA, the parade will then continue along Market to Geary, Powell, Post, Kearny to Columbus where it will disband between Pacific and Washington.
'Miss Chinatown USA' San Francisco pageant explores heritage, spreads cultural awareness
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, women from all over the country come to San Francisco to compete in the Miss Chinatown USA Pageant. It's been a tradition since 1958, and happens annually during the Chinese New Year Celebrations. Seeing the winner and the contestants ride down Market Street has been a staple of the Lunar New Year Parade.But, these contestants know that the pageant is more than just about poise, talent and beauty. It's also an opportunity to showcase their heritage - one they are very proud of. "There's not a lot of Asian pageants or Chinese ladies represented in pageants,...
NBC Bay Area
Food Tour of San Francisco's Chinatown With Ben Fong-Torres
NBC Bay Area reporter Sergio Quintana went on a special food tour of San Francisco's Chinatown with legendary Bay Area journalist Ben Fong-Torres to learn more about some local foods and the meaning behind them. Quintana and Fong-Torres, the former editor of Rolling Stone Magazine, visited five spots, some well...
SF Chinese New Year Parade to see more spectators, floats, security for year of the Rabbit
The parade starts at 2nd and Market Streets and ends at Kearny and Columbus.
San Francisco sees huge jump in 'millionaire renters,' data shows
San Francisco had the biggest jump in the country.
NBC Bay Area
Battle Over Benches in San Francisco's Bernal Heights Neighborhood
A few San Francisco residents in the Bernal Heights area have been told the benches they've set up outside their homes are violating city rules. The residents want to keep the benches in place, but that could get pricey because a permit could run up to $1,400. The residents said...
Vehicle filmed spinning donuts on top of Botts dots in San Lorenzo
A vehicle was filmed spinning donuts on top of dots installed on roadways in San Lorenzo on Friday. The dots had been installed to prevent sideshow activity on Wednesday, according to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Synagogue to Assess Security After Man Fires Blanks Inside
A San Francisco synagogue is making changes after a man with a gun walked in earlier this week and fired what turned out to be blanks in the middle of a crowd. As of Friday, police and the FBI were still searching for the man behind the incident at the Schneerson Center in the city's Richmond District.
Elon Musk Gives San Francisco a Second Chance
The billionaire was just acquitted by a San Francisco jury in a civil trial over his 2018 tweets saying he was going to take Tesla private and that he had secured funding for it.
goingawesomeplaces.com
12 Easy Weekend Trips from San Francisco
Are you on the lookout for easy weekend trips from San Francisco? Then, we’ve got you covered!. Our list of the best 12 easy weekend trips from San Francisco takes into account a range of interests, from indoors to outdoors, and motives from adventure to relaxation, so that you can enjoy your time away from the hustle and bustle of the city. The options are endless, and the memories made are undeniably rewarding!
Tenants at site of deadly Potrero fire say no one’s looking out for them
On Jan. 25, a fire broke out in a Potrero Hill Public Housing unit, killing 40-year-old Richard Gescat and displacing five residents. The building, along with others in the Potrero Terrace-Annex, is part of the HOPE SF revitalization project. For now, however, there is little hope to be found where Missouri Street dead-ends at Turner Terrace.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay farmworkers describe horror of mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The mass shooting in Half Moon Bay – San Mateo County's deadliest massacre – was so devastating that even President Joe Biden weighed in, praying for the families of the seven farmworkers killed in another "senseless act of gun violence." But the deaths...
governing.com
North Bay Passenger Rail Gains Ridership, Cash, Momentum
(TNS) — In seven days, the North Bay's passenger rail system received a sudden avalanche of $74 million for a long-stalled effort to bring the train tracks north to Healdsburg. The first boon came last week, when the California Supreme Court dismissed a long-running lawsuit from a tax advocacy...
Get your free fruit tree: Friends of the Urban Forest announces giveaway in S.F.
Are you missing the pitter-patter of branches against your window after your yard received an unexpected pruning during January's storm? If you live in San Francisco, you can adopt for free. Friends of the Urban Forest, a nonprofit dedicated to adding more tree cover and green spaces in S.F., has announced a citywide native and fruit-bearing tree giveaway. It's called Adopt-A-Yard-Tree — all you need is a shovel and a...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cities Just Lost Zoning Control. See the Wildest Homes That Could Come to Your Neighborhood
The state’s Jan. 31 deadline has come and gone, and 69 out of 109 jurisdictions in the Bay Area have failed to submit their required eight-year housing plan to the state. Advocacy groups like YIMBY Law are already suing cities and counties, claiming they’ve violated state law by missing the deadline. But in the meantime, developers are preparing to file projects under the “builder’s remedy,” which means cities and counties cannot deny housing projects just because they violate local zoning plans.
sfstandard.com
5 Years After Balboa High School Went Into Lockdown, Another Student Brought a Gun Undetected
A student managed to bring a gun undetected into a San Francisco high school this week, evoking a 2018 incident at the same school that led to a lockdown. After staff became aware that a student had brought a weapon into Balboa High School on Tuesday, they called the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded around noon, locating a 17-year-old boy in possession of a firearm.
'Dragon' storm front brings showers back to the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of weather fronts, swirling off the Pacific Northwest coast, sent bands of showers into the Bay Area Friday, bringing another dose of precipitation to the region recovering from 3 years of drought. But unlike the nine atmospheric rivers that drenched the Bay Area over an epic 22-day span in late December and January, these storms will be nowhere near as intense.Forecasters said an inch of rain will fall from Friday to Sunday. While skies will start clear on Saturday night as hundreds of thousands gather in downtown San Francisco for the annual Chinese New Year parade, rain...
KRON4
Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area tech companies
KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Another day, another round of layoffs for Bay Area …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/pinterest-announces-2nd-round-of-lay-offs-weeks-after-1st-round-reports-say/. Smash-and-grab robberies at ATM locations spike in …. KRON4's Haaziq Madyun reports. Read more: https://www.kron4.com/news/smash-and-grab-robberies-at-atm-locations-spike-in-richmond/. Oakland enters into exclusive agreement over Coliseum. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports....
KTVU FOX 2
Statue of Indian ruler stolen from San Jose park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities are investigating the case of a stolen statue that was taken from a San Jose park. According to San Jose Parks and Recreation, the Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue was missing from the Guadalupe River Park as of Friday. Park officials have not said when the statue was taken.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Keep Watchful Eye on Soil During Latest Round of Rain
Soil across the Bay Area reached maximum saturation earlier this year, and many people fear it won't take much more rain to cause another round of problems. On Alvarado Road in the Oakland Hills, a hillside went sliding during the powerful storms a few weeks ago. In the past week, the property owner has been working to shore it up.
