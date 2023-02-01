MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Gabby Gregory scored 25 points and combined with Serena Sundell to make 7 of 8 free throws in the last 22 seconds and Kansas State defeated No. 12 Iowa State, the Big 12 Conference co-leader, 78-77. Gregory clinched it with free throws with 2.3 seconds to go as the Cyclones hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer. Iowa State erased a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter but only tied the game once, at 64, on an Ashley Joens layup with three minutes to go. Jaelynn Glenn drilled a clutch 3-pointer that put the Wildcats up 71-66 with 1:41 to go. Glenn finished with 15 points and Sundell 14 for the Wildcats. Lexi Donarski scored 18 points and Joens had 17 for Iowa State.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO