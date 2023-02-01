Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Aiken County schools ramp up recruiting efforts with hiring fair
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With a big recruiting event planned this weekend, the Aiken County Public School District is putting out the word about why it’s a good place to work. The district, like others across the U.S., has been impacted by a teacher shortage. To fight that problem,...
WRDW-TV
Veterans push for more federal, state funding for Augusta cemetery
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 50,000 veterans call Augusta home, but the nearest veteran cemetery is in Milledgeville. An idea 20 years in the making to bring a veteran cemetery to Augusta may finally see progress. We talked to the co-chairs behind the project about what’s next and what’s been the hold-up.
wpde.com
McMaster to sign law ending subminimum wage and promoting disability inclusion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster will host a ceremonial signing of a new law that will end subminimum wage in South Carolina. The signing of S.533 will take place Feb. 7 at the governor's office in the South Carolina Statehouse, 110 Gervais St., Columbia. According to a Feb. 2 press release, the new law will make South Carolina the third state in the Southeast and 13th in the nation to end subminimum wage.
Experts weigh in on increase in heart disease deaths in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Many in South Carolina say they've had first-hand experience with the state's deadliest disease. It's been 15 years since Soneika Santiago lost her mother, Christine, to heart disease at the age of 62. She says it came as a surprise because of how active and youthful her mom was.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County chamber celebrates success at banquet
GROVETOWN, Ga. - The Columbia County Chamber of Commerce hosted its 18th annual banquet and business showcase Thursday at the Columbia County Exhibition Center. With a sellout attendance of local, state and federal business leaders, the event celebrated and saluted the chamber’s accomplishments of 2022, with a look ahead to a prosperous 2023.
WRDW-TV
Local counties get Ga. grants to distribute child safety seats
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local counties were selected to receive Georgia Department of Public Health mini-grants to purchase and distribute child safety car seats. Funding is provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The Department of Public Health said education, car seats and booster seats provided since 2007...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Cancer Center spreads awareness, information at World Cancer Day event
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials say cancer numbers in Georgia are trending down, but we’ve discovered that’s not the case for those in the east Georgia area. The Georgia Cancer Center tells us they are launching a mobile screening unit for cervical and breast cancer that will be here in the late summer. The latest data shows our area sees higher rates of cervical cancer than the rest of the state.
WRDW-TV
Leaders discuss upcoming growth, development for Aiken’s north side
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - More than 1,500 homes are coming to the north side of Aiken after years of growth and development on the south side. City leaders say it’s a game-changer for the area. Hundreds of single-family homes, apartments, and townhomes are all coming close to I-20. But there’s still work to be done, including attracting grocery stores and ensuring the area grows around the homes.
WRDW-TV
S.C. lieutenant governor visits ag school in McCormick County
McCORMICK, S.C. - Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette paid a visit to the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe on Thursday for a firsthand look at the future of agriculture in the state. En route to an event in Aiken, Lt. Gov. Evette spent about...
WRDW-TV
Augusta Canal set to be drained for about a month
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Canal will be drained next week so work can begin on a range of projects. The draining will start Monday, with completion set for Feb. 13. It will allow city utility and water staff to complete some work, but the biggest project is from...
WRDW-TV
Give Kids a Smile Program returns to local elementary school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Give Kids a Smile Program has returned to a local elementary school. Students in Augusta University’s Dental Hygiene Program visited A. Brian Merry Elementary School teaches students about nutrition and how to properly take care of their teeth with hands-on activities. Kandyce A’See, an...
Former Augusta resident personally witnessed Chinese spy balloon being shot down
Augusta, Ga. (WJBF)- As many in the country watched the spy balloon drop on TV, a former Augustan saw it LIVE at his house. Video was shot by Brian Bolgla who now lives in Myrtle Beach. He was standing in his driveway watching it unfold. He describes to WJBF’s Barclay Bishop what he saw and […]
beckersasc.com
Georgia medical office building sells for $3.6M
A family trust has purchased a 8,770-square-foot medical office building in Evans, Ga., according to a Feb. 3 report from ConnectCRE. The property is fully occupied by Anne Arundel Dermatology. The building was sold by PAWS Holdings.
WRDW-TV
‘From the front door to the backyard,’ show highlights your options
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Springtime will be here before we know it, and the Home and Garden Show is back in downtown Augusta. It’s taking place at the Augusta Convention Center. So if you’re looking to do any kind of home project, odds are there will be some help for you.
WRDW-TV
Transit Equity Day to highlight strides as well as needs
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sustainable CSRA is bringing a Transit Equity Day program to Augusta on Saturday. The day takes place every Feb. 4 on Rosa Parks’ birthday. It’s a way to honor and educate about her legacy of not giving up her seat on a public bus.
WRDW-TV
Augusta celebrates Transit Equity Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta celebrated Transit Equity Day on Saturday, marking the birthday of civil rights activist Rosa Parks, who would have turned 110 this year. Augusta currently operates on nine bus routes and people say it’s not enough. Saturday celebrated the change Rosa Parks brought change to the bus systems, change for access that people are still calling for.
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews battle structure fire in Warrenville
WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County crews on Friday morning battled a structure fire at 212 Railroad Street. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 6:44 a.m. The home was abandoned and no one was in it. There were no reports of injuries.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Scarred by the ugly side of beauty
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owners of a local beauty school and adjoining Medi Spa are caught on camera by our I-TEAM packing up less than a week after we exposed complaints against the school. We also uncovered weak enforcement from the state of Georgia. We found both are costing...
WRDW-TV
Bill would mandate body cameras for officers across Georgia
If you’re making plans for the upcoming weekend, the Aiken Antique Show is back. This will be the 23rd show. body was found Thursday afternoon at an Augusta motel, and it’s a death that’s being considered suspicious.
wtoc.com
Community members in Hampton discuss impact of Murdaugh murder trial
HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The Hampton County tax assessor’s office confirmed that he sold Alex Murdaugh’s former Hampton property back in 2020. While Murdaugh may be in a Colleton County courtroom this week, signs of his impact can be seen here in Hampton. Murdaugh’s former law office,...
