I've Been Going to Disney Since 1993—From Time Savers to Queuing, Here Are the Secrets I've Learned Over the Years

Say 'Hakuna matata' while planning your next Disney trip thanks to these tips.

Thinking of vacationing happily ever after at Walt Disney World? Well, whether it's your first time or (what feels like) the first time in forever , I'm giving Parade my top tips that might come in handy before or during your stay.

Since my first visit to Walt Disney World in 1993—just three months before my third birthday —I've been fortunate to have visited the parks a number of times with family and friends.

Hurtado

Of course, living only a few hours away in South Florida and having a Florida Resident annual pass made trips over the years that much easier. As an adult, I've continued to enjoy visits to the parks, albeit not with the same frequency as when I was younger, but I do have a Disney Pixie Dust Pass (the annual pass can sometimes make more sense than buying a standard theme park ticket) and every trip is as memorable as the last.

With its exciting attractions, holiday celebrations and festivals throughout the year, Disney World is a vacation destination for guests of all ages. Before creating magical memories of your own at the parks, here are some helpful tips...

15 Walt Disney World Tips

1. Make dining reservations in advance

If there is a particular restaurant you are keen on dining at, I'd recommend making a reservation prior to your visit. Guests can make reservations up to 60 days in advance. And don't give up if you can't get one online! Once in the park, you can swing by the dining location you want and see if there is any same-day availability.

2. No car? No problem

Complimentary transportation is offered around Walt Disney World Resort. Guests staying on property can take advantage of the bus, boat and monorail services . There is also a Skyliner that travels to a select number of resorts as well as between Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot .

3. Take advantage of Disney Resort perks

There are perks to staying on Disney property aside from using the free buses to and from the theme parks. Individuals who have a car with them and are staying at a Disney resort can enjoy complimentary standard parking at the parks, in addition to early theme park entry. Guests at Disney resort hotels and other select hotels can enter the parks 30 minutes before they open!

4. Redeem points for Disney Resorts

Visitors can use Marriott points to book a stay at the Walt Disney World Swan and the Walt Disney World Dolphin Resort .

5. Download the My Disney Experience app

Before heading to the parks, I suggest downloading the My Disney Experience app . The app is useful both in and out of the parks. You can check in to your Disney hotel on the app, unlock your Disney resort hotel room, and view park hours and attraction wait times all within the app.

6. Watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks outside of the park

Guests do not need to be in the Magic Kingdom to watch the park's nighttime fireworks display. The evening spectacular can be viewed from the California Grill at Disney’s Contemporary Resort . The music being played at the park is played inside the restaurant as the fireworks light up the sky. If you ate at the California Grill earlier in the day, you can return for the fireworks in the evening as long as you have your receipt.

Alexandra Hurtado

7. An unlikely spot to watch the Magic Kingdom fireworks

Sometimes trying to find a spot to view the fireworks in front of Cinderella Castle can be chaotic with the crowds. If you can't find one in front, then behind the castle is an option. In the past, I've had an amazing view of "Happily Ever After" sitting in front of Be Our Guest Restaurant in Fantasyland. Sure, we couldn't see the projections on the castle, but the fireworks were spectacular.

8. Get a 'celebrating' button

Let everyone at Disney World know that you're celebrating with a complimentary button! Depending on availability, buttons to commemorate birthdays, anniversaries, first-time visits or special occasions can be requested at your Disney hotel or at guest relations at the parks.

9. The single rider line can save time

If you don't mind being split up from your party, then riding single rider is an alternative to waiting in a long standby line. Rock 'n' Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios and Test Track at Epcot both offer a single rider queue. Every time I've utilized it, it's gone by quickly!

Walt Disney World

10. Wake up early for the virtual queues

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at Epcot doesn't have a regular standby queue. The only way to ride the thrill attraction is to purchase a Lighting Lane or join the virtual queue. You can try to join the virtual queue on the day of your park visit starting at 7 a.m. While the early birds gets the worm, the early bird in this case gets to save the galaxy! I suggest setting your alarm for 6:58 a.m. so you can go ahead and open your mobile device to join the queue when it's time.

A second virtual queue opens at 1 p.m. As with Cosmic Rewind, guests will need to join a virtual queue or buy a Lighting Lane for TRON Lightcycle / Run, which opens at the Magic Kingdom on April 4, 2023.

11. Lightning Lanes can be worth it

Gone are the days when Disney offered free FastPasses. Now, guests have the option to purchase the Disney Genie+ service, which offers some Lighting Lanes. Other Lightning Lanes can be purchased individually. I will say the Lightning Lane was 100 percent worth it to me when it came to riding Cosmic Rewind—especially if you are not up in time to join the virtual queue or miss your boarding group because you are not in the park yet (yep, that once happened to me). With TRON Lightcycle / Run coming out in 2023, purchasing a Lightning Lane is a sure way to make sure you get to experience the exciting new attraction.

12. Order your meals in advance

Rather than waiting in line to order food and drinks at a dining location, save some time (you'll want it for rides!) and place a mobile order in the My Disney Experience app. Simply order and pay in the app, then pick up your food after receiving a notification that it's ready.

13. Disney offers a disability access service (DAS)

Disney has a disability access service (DAS) program that allows guests, "who have difficulty tolerating extended waits in a conventional queue environment due to a disability," to pick a return time for a ride and access the lightning lane when it's their time. Per Disney , eligible guests can pre-register "as soon as 30 days in advance of a park visit, but no less than two days before arrival."

14. Get in line for a ride before the park closes

While the park might be closed, guests who are already waiting in line for an attraction can still ride the ride. Just make sure to get in the queue before the park is scheduled to close.

15. Try to avoid the summer months, but if you can't, stay hydrated

My hottest tip would be to avoid the summertime because, if you're like me, you'll feel like Olaf melting in summer . But, understandably, summer is a convenient time and might even be the only time for a family to travel with kids off from school and classes. So, if you're heading to Walt Disney World during the summer months, be sure to dress appropriately for the warm weather. You might also want to bring sunscreen and a water bottle that you can refill during the day, and know that you can ask for a cup of water and ice at dining locations in the parks—it's free!

