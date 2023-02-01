ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Appeals court upholds restraining order on Illinois gun ban

By Associated Press, JOHN O&#039;CONNOR
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6IkK_0kY8lMbl00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois appellate court on Tuesday upheld a temporary restraining order on enforcement of the state’s three-week-old law banning semiautomatic weapons , enacted largely in response to the mass shooting at an Independence Day parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

A three-judge panel for the 5th District Appellate Court affirmed the restraining order issued Jan. 20 by a circuit judge in Effingham County.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, a Democrat, plans to appeal the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

The Protect Illinois Communities Act prohibits the manufacture or possession of semiautomatic handguns and rifles. Those who owned them before the Jan. 10 effective date of the law must register them with the Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024.

State Rep. Niemerg, local sheriffs push back on assault weapons ban

Hundreds of gun owners, merchants and advocates filed suit in Effingham, about 101 miles (160 kilometers) northeast of St. Louis, seeking the restraining order. They argued that the Legislature improperly enacted the law and that by exempting some classes of people — law enforcement, corrections officers, retired police officials — denied potentially millions of other gun owners equal protection under the law.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Thomas DeVore, a Republican who ran unsuccessfully last fall for state attorney general, said the equal protection argument under the Constitution’s 14th Amendment was persuasive in upholding the restraining order.

The law became a priority for Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Democrats who control the General Assembly after the Highland Park shooting, which left seven dead and injured 30.

Illinois is the eighth state, along with Washington, D.C., to restrict such guns.

The attorney general’s office said it would seek an expedited schedule of proceedings from the state’s high court.

DuPage sheriff won’t be censured over assault weapons ban

“The Protect Illinois Communities Act is an important tool in what must be a comprehensive approach to addressing gun violence throughout Illinois, and we remain committed to defending the statute’s constitutionality,” spokesperson Annie Thompson said in a statement.

DeVore said the restraining order applies only to the plaintiffs, which include gun dealers that may continue selling the weapons, and that it must be followed by all circuit courts in the state, even outside the 5th District, unless an appellate court elsewhere holds differently.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WGN News

Pizza delivery driver shot, robbed on West Side

CHICAGO — A pizza delivery driver was shot and robbed on the city’s West Side. The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of West Iowa. Police said the 40-year-old man was about to deliver food when another man approached him with a handgun and attempted to rob him. The 40-year-old fought […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel

House Republicans voted on Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, notching a win for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has long vowed to oust the Minnesota Democrat from the panel. The chamber approved the resolution in a party-line 218-211 vote. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio) voted “present,” pointing to his […]
ARIZONA STATE
WGN News

CPD: Offenders setting fire to cars, garages in Lawndale

CHICAGO — The Chicago Police Department sent out two separate community alerts concerning arsons being committed in the Lawndale neighborhood. The first alert gave notice to area residents of an unknown Black man damaging residential garages and trash cans with fire on several occasions. Police describe the man as wearing a black hoody and possibly […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Sorry, not sorry: Some 1/6 rioters change tune after apology

WASHINGTON (AP) — Appearing before a federal judge after pleading guilty to a felony charge in the deadly Capitol riot, former West Virginia lawmaker Derrick Evans expressed remorse for letting down his family and his community, saying he made a “crucial mistake.” Less than a year later, Evans is portraying himself as a victim of […]
GEORGIA STATE
WGN News

Some Evanston residents oppose proposed renovation plans at Ryan Field

EVANSTON, Ill. — Community leaders in Evanston met with Northwestern University officials Thursday over the proposed renovations of Ryan Field. The nearly $1 billion project will be built with private dollars but needs the city’s approval. Supporters pointed to independent polling commissioned by the university showing nearly 2-to-1 support from residents, but opponents said they […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

WGN News

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy