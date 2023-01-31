Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
State Treasurer's office looks to return $489M in unclaimed property to Iowans
DES MOINES, Iowa — The State Treasurer's Office started the Great Iowa Treasure Hunt on Wednesday. Newly-elected State Treasurer Roby Smith says the state has $489 million in unclaimed property that it wants to give back. The $489 million comes from old bank accounts, security deposits, insurance payouts and...
Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations
The U.S. Department of Labor is taking two Iowa companies to court over allegations that they either failed to pay workers overtime or spent their workers’ retirement contributions. The first of the two cases, filed this week in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, alleges that Seth Woods, along with Woods Construction […] The post Feds file lawsuits accusing two Iowa companies of labor violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip
Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
Iowa Pharmacy Association holds expo this weekend
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Pharmacy Association’s (IPA) annual expo is back in Des Moines Friday through Sunday. One topic on the agenda is shortages at major pharmacy chains across the state and country forcing them to cut back hours. Emmeline Paintsil, the IPA’s Director of Professional Affairs, said it’s not simply an overall supply […]
OnlyInYourState
The Unique Restaurant In Iowa Where Every Order Comes With A Free Relish Tray
The tiny town of Anita is in the middle of nowhere, about halfway between Council Bluffs and Des Moines, and it doesn’t attract many tourists. But those who do visit might just find the best rural steakhouse in Iowa. The Redwood Steak House, open since 1947 and located in an old red barn, was nearly sold back in 2022 but is still operating under the current management – and those who visit this humble establishment get a big surprise when the meal starts. That’s because the Redwood Steak House is famous not just for its meats, but for the unique relish tray that opens the meal. This appetizer is unlike anything else at an Iowa restaurant – and it comes free with every meal at this old-school Anita institution.
weareiowa.com
4 injured after bus tips over on Highway 163, Iowa Wesleyan University says
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — Multiple people were injured after a transit bus tipped over on Highway 163, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The bus was traveling west to Des Moines from Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant to participate in LGBTQ Day on the Hill when the crash occurred.
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
YAHOO!
2 Des Moines high school students arrested after handgun found in locker
Two North High School students were arrested Thursday after a handgun was found in a locker. The weapon was discovered around 12:45 p.m. after a staff member "noticed something suspicious about a locker and notified our campus monitors," North Principal Ben Graeber said in a letter to families Thursday afternoon.
agupdate.com
Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show
Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
OnlyInYourState
For More Than Half A Century, Dining At Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant In Iowa Is Always A Timeless Experience
If you want great Italian food in Des Moines, you’re spoiled for choice! It seems like a new beloved pizzeria or pasta house crops up every year – and most of them stick around! That’s because classic Italian food stands the test of time, which is why Iowa has countless Italian-American restaurants that have been around since the mid-20th century. The best old-school Italian restaurant in Iowa might just be Bianchi’s Hilltop Restaurant, which combines classic Italian and American dishes with a classy, retro atmosphere that will make you feel like you just stepped into a movie. It’s a humble storefront, but inside it’s filled with locals and regulars who have been eating these hearty portions for years – many since the restaurant opened in 1960! Now’s the perfect time to join them.
who13.com
Animal Rescue League Adoption Dogs
Animal Rescue League has a lot of dogs up for adoption. How to Prepare for Lower Refunds During Tax Season …. Today in Iowa's Griffin Wright reports on what people need to keep in mind when filing for taxes this year. Tuesday Early Morning Weather Forecast. Ed’s Overnight Weather.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man identified in deadly truck versus car crash
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who was killed after a crash between atruck and a car on Wednesday. The sheriff's office said 38-year-old Stephen Proctor, of Des Moines, died in the crash. Proctor's car was hit by a truck near Northwest...
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
KCRG.com
Mother of Xavior Harrelson to plead guilty in drug case
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. Court records show Sarah Harrelson will be sentenced in March. She plans to plead guilty to selling methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Des Moines last year.
Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000
An Iowa care facility that mistakenly sent a live resident to the funeral home in a body bag has been fined $10,000 by the state. According to state inspectors, a female resident of the Glen Oaks Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Urbandale was in declining health and receiving hospice care in late December 2022 and […] The post Facility that sent live resident to funeral home in a body bag is fined $10,000 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
OnlyInYourState
There’s A Restaurant In This Stable Built In 1920 In Iowa And You’ll Want To Visit
Iowa has changed a lot over the years, and so have the purposes of its buildings. That’s certainly the case for one building in Des Moines, currently home to the Raccoon Forks Trading Co. Now an antique store, it was first built in 1920 to house the American Railway Express Company. Since then, it’s held a dairy company and various independent businesses. Located in the corner, in a space that used to be a horse stable, is Railroad Bill’s Dining Car. This hole-in-the-wall diner is one of the most innovative places to get a tasty breakfast or lunch in Des Moines, and it looks like a charming modern restaurant – with no trace of the fact that a century ago, it was hungry horses chowing down in here before they went off for deliveries!
One person dies in Saylor Township car accident
SAYLOR TOWNSHIP, Iowa — One person passed away in a car accident in Saylor Township Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:50 p.m. deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a car accident at the intersection of NW 54th Ave. and NW 6th Street. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of […]
OnlyInYourState
This Underground Restaurant In Iowa Is Like No Other Place You’ve Ever Eaten
A new restaurant in Des Moines takes “under the radar” to a whole new level – because it’s under the city! Urban Cellar, an underground restaurant in Iowa, combines a market, wine bar, and casual grill into one incredible dining destination. You enter at street level at a casual and welcoming market, before descending into the most unique wine cellar in all of the Hawkeye State. Serving great food in a unique atmosphere, Urban Cellar has quickly become a must-visit destination and one of the best spots in all of Des Moines for an intimate dinner in an environment unlike any other.
Comments / 0