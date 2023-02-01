ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man dead after car crashes into pillar on I-40 in Knoxville

By Octavia Johnson
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A man is dead after a car crashed at the entrance ramp to I-40 East in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said officers responded to a single-car crash on the entrance ramp to I-40 East from Bridgedale Road.

Officers found a red Mustang that was left on the road. They found that the vehicle hit the concrete bridge pillar on the right side of the ramp.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

KPD crash reconstruction personnel responded to the scene to lead the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

