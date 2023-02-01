ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

AMFD: One injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 41

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday evening.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD), crews responded to Highway 41 at Harper’s Ferry Way around 9:00 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39EUSY_0kY8lBtm00
Credit: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

AMFD officials said one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Details are limited at this time. Count on 2 for updates.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Pedestrian dies after crash near Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a crash that turned deadly Friday morning near the Crosstown. CPD responded after a call around 6:15 a.m. stating the crash occurred on Spring Street. Police later said in a tweet around 6:51 a.m. that a pedestrian was involved. The crash initially shut down the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Crews respond to crash near the Crosstown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An early-morning crash has blocked a portion of Spring Street near the Crosstown. Charleston Police say the accident was reported in the area of 230 Spring Street at 6:15 a.m. Friday. Police, the Charleston Fire Department and Charleston County EMS were all on the scene with...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Coroner identifies victim of fatal Dorchester Road crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal auto versus pedestrian crash in North Charleston. The victim was identified as Reynaldo Garcia Ramos, 34, of Charleston. Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Ramos was the pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Dorchester Road near Lambs Road around 7:30 […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to gas leak in Summerville neighborhood

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Crews are responding to a large gas leak in Summerville. Officials with Summerville Fire and Rescue said the gas leak happened in the South Pointe neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. “The leak is near S. Pointe Blvd. and True Grit,” officials said. The surrounding roads are closed to traffic while Dominion Energy […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Bicyclist hospitalized after Colleton County crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a crash in Walterboro. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. when the male bicyclist crashed with a vehicle in the area of Roberton Boulevard and Francis Street. The victim received a head injury in the […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Berkeley Observer

26 Citations, 31 Warnings Issued During Berkeley County Traffic Enforcement Operation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a one-day traffic safety enforcement operation to target aggressive drivers in the Clements Ferry, SC-41 and Cainhoy areas. According to the sheriff’s office, the main goal of the traffic safety enforcement was to educate drivers on vehicle operation safety through traffic enforcement efforts. “We have received numerous complaints about […] The post 26 Citations, 31 Warnings Issued During Berkeley County Traffic Enforcement Operation appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Police respond to incident in Hanahan

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Hanahan Police Department is investigating an incident Saturday night in the Otranto neighborhood. Police responded to North Basilica Avenue. Chief Dennis Turner says that foul play is not suspected. An officer on the scene says the police will be there for a while.
HANAHAN, SC
live5news.com

Lanes reopen on Dorchester Road after ‘isolated incident’

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is starting to reopen in the area of Dorchester Road following an “isolated incident” that closed lanes on Wednesday. Dorchester County deputies responded to the incident in the area of Old Trolley and Dorchester Roads in the afternoon. Officials say it was...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to early morning fire in Hanahan Tuesday

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on North Rhett Avenue early Tuesday morning. According to Hanahan Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire at an unoccupied home on North Rhett Avenue around 3:26 a.m. As of 6:15 a.m. crews had extinguished the fire and began clearing the scene. Units […]
HANAHAN, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office issued 26 citations during one-day traffic operation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office conducted a one-day traffic enforcement operation recently in an effort to crack down on dangerous driving. Deputies patrolled the Clements Ferry Road, Highway 41, and Cainhoy areas in response to complaints regarding speeding and aggressive driving. “We want to make it clear to motorists that we […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Sewer issues force several Andrews businesses to close

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A sewer issue in the Town of Andrews has forced several businesses to close this week. Jack Strong is the spokesperson for Have a Ball Produce on East Brooks Road. He said they reached out to the Department of Health and Environmental Control last week to report a major backup in […]
ANDREWS, SC
abcnews4.com

Police searching for missing teen last seen in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Charleston Police Department are asking for help from the public in locating a missing teen. Police say Joshae Porcher, 15, was last seen early Thursday morning near America Street in downtown Charleston. Porcher was seen wearing gray pants with a black stripe...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Warming shelter to open Friday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Holy City Missions Winter Warming Shelter will open ahead of the frigid temperatures expected through Saturday. The shelter will open Friday evening for those needing a warm place to sleep. Registration will occur between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. with the shelter closing the next morning at 7 a.m. Hot […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy