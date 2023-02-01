AMFD: One injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 41

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday evening.

According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD), crews responded to Highway 41 at Harper’s Ferry Way around 9:00 p.m.

Credit: Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District

AMFD officials said one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Details are limited at this time. Count on 2 for updates.

