AMFD: One injured in two-vehicle crash on Highway 41
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday evening.
According to the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District (AMFD), crews responded to Highway 41 at Harper’s Ferry Way around 9:00 p.m.
AMFD officials said one person suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Details are limited at this time. Count on 2 for updates.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.
Comments / 0