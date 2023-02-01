Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
This Music Festival Styled 5K Is Coming Back To Philadelphia
Two things that I love and am super passionate about are working out and music, and this Philly ‘music festival’ is really the best of both worlds. Philadelphia always has some of the coolest events happening and this one is one of my favorites. When I heard about this, I felt like I just needed to sign up, and I’m planning on running this year.
Meteorologist Steve Sosna Announces Departure From Philadelphia’s NBC10
Another face we’ve loved watching on Philadelphia TV for years just announced plans to leave the City of Brother Love soon. In fact, tonight's news is just the latest shakeup in the reporters and anchors of Philadelphia’s TV station, which we’ve seen quite a few big departures and changes lately.
5 NJ bakeries to get Eagles treats for your Super Bowl party
It’s been five years since the Philadelphia Eagles have touched a Super Bowl field and let's be real, it’s the only excitement we have in the tri-state area when it comes to football. Unless you’re a Giants fan, then I apologize. I’m a Jets fan so I...
NJ’s Jax lives her dream of singing with her ‘popular’ Broadway idol
Theater nerds are a breed like no other — I speak from experience — and one Jersey girl got to live out her theater kid dream this week. You may remember Jax, 26, from coming in third place on the 14th season of American Idol. More recently, she released an absolute banger titled “Victoria’s Secret.”
7 romantic Atlantic City, NJ restaurants to try for Valentine’s Day
Dining out in Atlantic City is always a very special experience, any time of year. But, there’s nothing quite like an ocean view to make you feel like you’re so much more in love. The ambiance of Atlantic City restaurants is so conducive to Valentine’s Day that I...
First Annual Lucky Leprechaun 5K in Historic Bordentown, NJ in March
On your mark, get set, go. The first annual Lucky Leprechaun 5k Run and one mile walk through historic Bordentown City will be during St. Patrick's Day weekend, according to the race website. The run/walk will be taking place on Saturday, March 18th from 8am - 12pm. The race will...
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films
New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
Manville, NJ filmmaker returns home for advanced screening of new movie
MANVILLE — Attention movie buffs!. A special advance screening of The Outwaters at the filmmaker’s hometown theater in Manville on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The found footage horror movie was hailed as “one of the scariest movies of the year” on the festival circuit and has drawn comparisons to The Blair Witch Project and Skinamarink.
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home
SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
Eagles reserve lineman accused of rape, kidnapping ahead of Super Bowl
Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday. Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza
BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NJ police chief found plastered on pavement gets deal in DWI case
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — Police Chief Brian Pesce will keep his job for now after admitting to driving while intoxicated during an April traffic stop as part of a plea deal. Bodycam footage showed Pesce lying in the street behind his pickup truck after crashing into a mailbox in neighboring Hamilton Township on April 22.
