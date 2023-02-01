ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

94.5 PST

This Music Festival Styled 5K Is Coming Back To Philadelphia

Two things that I love and am super passionate about are working out and music, and this Philly ‘music festival’ is really the best of both worlds. Philadelphia always has some of the coolest events happening and this one is one of my favorites. When I heard about this, I felt like I just needed to sign up, and I’m planning on running this year.
NJ has starring role in 2 new feature films

New Jersey serves as a backdrop for two feature films that hit the big screen on Friday. Areas of Burlington, Essex, Morris and Union counties were used for the filming of Knock at the Cabin and Daughter of the Bride, both of which can be viewed starting Feb. 3. The...
Sayreville, NJ councilwoman shot dead in front of home

SAYREVILLE – A borough councilwoman was killed after being shot multiple times inside her vehicle outside her home on Wednesday night. The victim was identified by fellow officials as Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received...
94-year-old man hits barrier at Parkway’s Barnegat toll plaza

BARNEGAT – A 94-year-old man lost control of his car and crashed into the concrete divider at a Garden State Plaza toll plaza Thursday afternoon. New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said Mario Medici of Howell rode up onto the barrier in one of the E-ZPass lanes at the southbound Barnegat toll plaza around 3:10 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey.

