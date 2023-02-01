Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
humboldtsports.com
Dick Niclai Tournament schedule finalized
By Ray Hamill — In the end there were no playoff games needed to finalize next week’s Dick Niclai Tournament schedule, with all four local leagues crowning outright champions. The highly anticipated H-DN postseason tournament gets under way on Monday night and will run for five straight days,...
humboldtsports.com
Hoopa girls ensure playoff eligibility after ending long losing streak
On Wednesday night, the Hoopa girls snapped a long losing streak on the basketball court with a 54-48 upset win over St. Bernard’s. It was the Warriors’ first victory over their league rivals in 11 years, dating back to Feb. 2012, a stretch of 21 consecutive games. The...
humboldtsports.com
ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — League champs take center stage
By Ray Hamill — This week we honor two players who helped lead their teams to a league championship, as well as a team that has established itself as a dominant force in the Little 4. Our Athletes and Team of the Week, as always, are sponsored by College...
humboldtsports.com
GIRLS POWER RANKINGS — Can anyone stop the Loggers in the Niclai tournament?
By Ray Hamill — The high-flying Eureka girls have won 11 of their last 12 games and are a very impressive 13-1 against H-DN teams this winter. Because of that, the Big 5 champions will be the heavy favorites heading into next week’s Dick Niclai Tournament. The two-time...
humboldtsports.com
Eureka girls leave no doubt, secure second straight B5 title
The Eureka girls knew that if they took care of business on Friday night, then it didn’t matter what happened in the other Big 5 game. And they did that and more. Having clinched at least a share of the league championship with their victory at Arcata on Wednesday, the Loggers comfortably got the better of the Panthers at McKinleyville by a score of 60-31 to secure the title outright.
humboldtsports.com
Accolades continue to roll in for Humboldt’s national champions
The Cal Poly Humboldt men’s rugby will make the trip to Sacramento on Monday, where they will be greeted by Senator Mike McGuire and honored for their recent national championship, before being given a tour of the State Capitol. The Jacks won their first-ever national title in the sport...
Comments / 0