The Eureka girls knew that if they took care of business on Friday night, then it didn’t matter what happened in the other Big 5 game. And they did that and more. Having clinched at least a share of the league championship with their victory at Arcata on Wednesday, the Loggers comfortably got the better of the Panthers at McKinleyville by a score of 60-31 to secure the title outright.

EUREKA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO