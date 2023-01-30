ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coastalbreezenews.com

Everglades Seafood Festival Announces Music Headliner

The Everglades Seafood Festival has a jam-packed music lineup for its 53rd annual event, February 17-19, 2023 outside Everglades City Hall. Headliners this year are The Marshall Tucker Band, The Winters Brothers Band, and Ward Davis, along with a spotlight on local artist Charlie Pace. On Friday come on out...
EVERGLADES CITY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

March to a Million Meals: Gladiolus Food Pantry reopens after Ian

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:b688eb914f6a08f19186f2d0 Player Element ID: 6319615302112. Gladiolus Food Pantry is fully reopening its food pantry today after all the damage its building sustained during Hurricane Ian. The building flooded during...
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Fort Myers-based construction company turns focus to pickleball

The next handful of Pickleball Club LLC courts will have more in common than a general layout. They’re all being constructed by Stevens Construction Inc. Mark Stevens, the company’s president, announced the Fort Myers-based company will take over the construction management services for several locations in Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and Port St. Lucie. Construction on the Port St. Lucie location is expected to begin this quarter.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lee County School Board lowers employee health care insurance premiums

The School District of Lee County announced cost reductions to the annual cost of employee health insurance. The Lee County School Board approved paying the entire cost of an employee’s base plan and is providing an additional $4,000 for dependent care. The approved benefits increase the board contribution from $8,104.80 per employee per year to $9,213.60 per employee per year, which covers the cost of the base plan employee-only coverage. The higher plan costs an employee just $26 a month. Adding children to the plan costs $41.21 a month for the base plan and $83.76 a month for the higher plan.
tourcounsel.com

Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida

Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

New downtown Naples parking garage remains in agreement phase

The proposed First Avenue South public parking garage in downtown Naples is at its 60% design phase. The three story, four-level garage will be on the south side of First Avenue and to the west of Goodlette-Frank Road, next to the future Gulfshore Playhouse development. The parking lot is planned...
NAPLES, FL
tourcounsel.com

Coconut Point | Strip mall in Estero, Florida

Coconut Point is a strip mall located in Estero, Florida. The Coconut Point mall opened on November 10, 2006. The mall is managed by the Simon Property Group and was designed by Hollywood, CA studio, 5+design. Anchors include Dillard's, SuperTarget, Best Buy, Office Depot, PetSmart, Total Wine & More, TJ...
ESTERO, FL
fox4now.com

Cape Coral city leaders consider timeframe and future of Yacht Club

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The view of the Cape Coral Yacht Club, nearly four months after Hurricane Ian tore through it, is hard to see from the ground. The tennis courts, the beach, the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, the pool, the boat slips are all closed off as a fence keeps people out. Yet, the damage that our drone saw is clear as the work to recover from the storm is clear.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Rob Hernandez voted out as Cape Coral City Manager

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral City Council has voted out City Manager Roberto “Rob” Hernandez after nearly two and a half years in the position. According to Cape Coral officials, Council decided not to renew Hernandez’s 3-year contract as City Manager, which was set to end on August 12. Per the contract, they had to decide by February 12, or it would automatically renew for another year.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Contractor gets $2,500 deposit then ignores Cape Coral clients

This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:8f44f003ebb928a1a59c6582 Player Element ID: 6319559668112. A couple is asking the police for help after their contractor took their money then, missed appointments, and stopped responding to their calls in...
CAPE CORAL, FL
usf.edu

FGCU nurse anesthesiologists will be doctors for first time

Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers has been training nurse anesthesiologists since about 2006, but it’s still not a well-known specialty. “Nurse anesthesiology is basically the same as medical anesthesiology in that we provide perioperative care to any patients needing surgery or anesthesia for procedures,” says Robert Bland, who teaches in the program.
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy