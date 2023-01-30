Read full article on original website
Popular food chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersFort Myers, FL
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
2 Towns in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensOrlando, FL
Emergency Services director thanks Clay County first responders for help with Hurricane IanLauren FoxClay County, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
SWFL community gathered in downtown Fort Myers to honor the life of Tyre Nichols
Wednesday, on the day 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was laid to rest, the Southwest Florida came out to honor his life with a candlelight vigil.
Southern Charm Bistro brings Black History, music and cuisine to Fort Myers
Fox 4 storytelling includes highlighting people in our community who use their passions to impact the area. Loren Daniels and her husband opened up Southern Charm Bistro in Fort Myers in 2022.
coastalbreezenews.com
Everglades Seafood Festival Announces Music Headliner
The Everglades Seafood Festival has a jam-packed music lineup for its 53rd annual event, February 17-19, 2023 outside Everglades City Hall. Headliners this year are The Marshall Tucker Band, The Winters Brothers Band, and Ward Davis, along with a spotlight on local artist Charlie Pace. On Friday come on out...
WINKNEWS.com
March to a Million Meals: Gladiolus Food Pantry reopens after Ian
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:b688eb914f6a08f19186f2d0 Player Element ID: 6319615302112. Gladiolus Food Pantry is fully reopening its food pantry today after all the damage its building sustained during Hurricane Ian. The building flooded during...
businessobserverfl.com
Fort Myers-based construction company turns focus to pickleball
The next handful of Pickleball Club LLC courts will have more in common than a general layout. They’re all being constructed by Stevens Construction Inc. Mark Stevens, the company’s president, announced the Fort Myers-based company will take over the construction management services for several locations in Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and Port St. Lucie. Construction on the Port St. Lucie location is expected to begin this quarter.
Local roofing company helping repair roof of former deputy battling cancer
A former sheriff’s deputy battling Stage 4 cancer is getting some new found hope and a new roof over his head.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lee County School Board lowers employee health care insurance premiums
The School District of Lee County announced cost reductions to the annual cost of employee health insurance. The Lee County School Board approved paying the entire cost of an employee’s base plan and is providing an additional $4,000 for dependent care. The approved benefits increase the board contribution from $8,104.80 per employee per year to $9,213.60 per employee per year, which covers the cost of the base plan employee-only coverage. The higher plan costs an employee just $26 a month. Adding children to the plan costs $41.21 a month for the base plan and $83.76 a month for the higher plan.
Lee County continues to assist residents post-Hurricane Ian
The permitting lobby for the Lee County department of community development has resumed regular weekday hours at the downtown Fort Myers office.
Insomnia Cookies is coming to Fort Myers
Insomnia Cookies is opening its first store in Fort Myers. The late-night bakery will be holding a late-night PJ party full of freebies and treats.
tourcounsel.com
Edison Mall | Shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida
Edison Mall is an enclosed, super-regional shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida. The mall opened in 1965, and has been expanded three times since. Edison Mall is owned by Washington Prime Group, which took over the mall in 2014. The mall is named for inventor Thomas Edison, who owned a winter residence and laboratory in Fort Myers.
WINKNEWS.com
New downtown Naples parking garage remains in agreement phase
The proposed First Avenue South public parking garage in downtown Naples is at its 60% design phase. The three story, four-level garage will be on the south side of First Avenue and to the west of Goodlette-Frank Road, next to the future Gulfshore Playhouse development. The parking lot is planned...
tourcounsel.com
Coconut Point | Strip mall in Estero, Florida
Coconut Point is a strip mall located in Estero, Florida. The Coconut Point mall opened on November 10, 2006. The mall is managed by the Simon Property Group and was designed by Hollywood, CA studio, 5+design. Anchors include Dillard's, SuperTarget, Best Buy, Office Depot, PetSmart, Total Wine & More, TJ...
WINKNEWS.com
March to a Million Meals: Food insecurity leads first-timer to a food bank
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:6252372aec2091f387cfc412 Player Element ID: 6319508371112. Thousands of people in Southwest Florida must make tough choices every day. Do I buy food for my family or pay the electric bill?
Fort Myers Beach organizations will provide qualifying residents $500 online gift cards for Hurricane Ian recovering
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– As many people continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club and the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation teamed up to donate $500 eMastercards. According to Fort Myers Beach’s website, people can apply to receive the gift cards...
fox4now.com
Cape Coral city leaders consider timeframe and future of Yacht Club
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The view of the Cape Coral Yacht Club, nearly four months after Hurricane Ian tore through it, is hard to see from the ground. The tennis courts, the beach, the Boathouse Tiki Bar & Grill, the pool, the boat slips are all closed off as a fence keeps people out. Yet, the damage that our drone saw is clear as the work to recover from the storm is clear.
Rob Hernandez voted out as Cape Coral City Manager
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral City Council has voted out City Manager Roberto “Rob” Hernandez after nearly two and a half years in the position. According to Cape Coral officials, Council decided not to renew Hernandez’s 3-year contract as City Manager, which was set to end on August 12. Per the contract, they had to decide by February 12, or it would automatically renew for another year.
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
WINKNEWS.com
Contractor gets $2,500 deposit then ignores Cape Coral clients
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-01:8f44f003ebb928a1a59c6582 Player Element ID: 6319559668112. A couple is asking the police for help after their contractor took their money then, missed appointments, and stopped responding to their calls in...
Town of Fort Myers Beach to begin bringing sand to the beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach announcing an emergency berm plan to help restore and maintain eroding shorelines.
usf.edu
FGCU nurse anesthesiologists will be doctors for first time
Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers has been training nurse anesthesiologists since about 2006, but it’s still not a well-known specialty. “Nurse anesthesiology is basically the same as medical anesthesiology in that we provide perioperative care to any patients needing surgery or anesthesia for procedures,” says Robert Bland, who teaches in the program.
