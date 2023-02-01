NET Rank: 16 (↓3) Palm: 4-seed vs. #86 UC Santa Barbara in Orlando, FL. INCCSTATS: 99.0% in Tournament; 3-seed; 10.6% in Final Four. There were moments during and after TCU Basketball’s loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs that Frog fans felt as if the sky was falling and the wind had fully left the sails of TCU’s chances for a successful season. Already without starting Center Eddie Lampkin, the Frogs lost Player of the Year candidate Mike Miles to what appeared to be a devastating knee injury as TCU lost to a team with seven conference losses in a mediocre SEC. The reality was not quite as dramatic, Miles’ knee injury has been downgraded to a hyperextension with no torn ligaments and was reported as not season-ending, and the loss is a Q1 loss to a top-50 team in overtime on the road. TCU’s season did not spiral out of control as the Frogs returned to frigid Fort Worth to take down the West Virginia Mountaineers in front of a huge crowd despite the icy conditions Tuesday. So after all that, the Frogs are right where we left them last week, a consensus Top-4 seed that will need to keep pace to remain in that lofty position. The Frogs will get their first crack at Oklahoma State this season on Saturday in Stillwater, as former Cowboy Rondel Walker may have an expanded role if Miles misses the game as expected. It’s a game both squads need to win, as TCU looks to remain in the race at the top of the conference while OSU looks to earn its way into that top tier. The Frogs have a tough battle ahead, but cannot get caught looking past the Cowboys, as TCU follows up this contest with three games against ranked opponents, two of which are on the road.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO