Celebrating Central Illinois: First Responders

By Marley Capper
 4 days ago

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, Ill. (WCIA)– We’re kicking off a year-long initiative called Celebrating Central Illinois. The goal is simple. To honor and highlight the men and women who make our communities great. For the month of January, we start with first responders. WCIA 3’s Marley Capper tells their stories.

