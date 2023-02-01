Read full article on original website
prosportsextra.com
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’
Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
Yardbarker
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Yardbarker
Mike Tomlin-Jon Gruden connection could lead to intriguing offensive hire for Steelers
On Jan. 18, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced they would be retaining offensive coordinator Matt Canada. For most of the 2022 season, fans and analysts speculated about Canada's fate. Many believed he would be fired during the bye week, but that didn't happen. Then some thought he would be fired at the end of the season, but that didn't happen, either.
Yardbarker
Eric Bieniemy reportedly will come with great competition, heavy price for Commanders
The Washington Commanders are among several teams waiting to talk to Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy after Super Bowl LVII. Washington has requested to interview Bieniemy for its offensive coordinator vacancy. The Commanders may face competition and a heavy price if they want his services. According to NBC...
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles will make their second Super Bowl appearance in six years. That's two more NFC titles than the Dallas Cowboys have earned in the 21st century. Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Jerry Jones addressed Philadelphia's latest title push. The Cowboys owner compared his NFC East foe ...
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing
The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
Yardbarker
This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas
The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
CBS Sports
NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, date, time, location, streaming, AFC, NFC rosters and explainer of event
The 2023 Pro Bowl will be different than in year's past. This year it features a new flag football format in the exhibition game between the AFC and NFC players. The inaugural Pro Bowl Games will span over multiple days with additional events, including the skills competition. The action began...
Yardbarker
Analyst believes Steelers should sign former first-round DT in free agency
The Steelers defensive line is aging. CBS Sports believes Pittsburgh should sign Washington's 2018 first-round pick in free agency. If DT Daron Payne does hit the open market as he's expected to, the Steelers should prioritize signing him above anyone else, according to Jordan Dajani. "It's difficult to stand out...
Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out
It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
Brandon Graham Reveals the Moment Nick Sirianni Won Him Over
The veteran Eagles edge rusher liked how his coach owned up to his awkward introductory press conference
NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Released
The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a new quarterback in the coming months. However, they still have to figure out what to do with Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. After benching him for the final two games of the regular season, it was clear the team wants to move on. His no-trade clause ...
Yardbarker
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
