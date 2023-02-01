ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
New York Post

Wife of Eagles safety responds to 49ers WAG after troubling game-day claims: ‘Soft’

Rachol West-Chachere, the wife of Eagles safety Andre Chachere, is responding to troubling game-day allegations made by Sydney Warner, the spouse of 49ers outside linebacker Fred Warner, following Sunday’s NFC Championship game in Philadelphia. In a video shared this week on TikTok, Sydney stated how she’ll “probably never go back” to Lincoln Financial Field due to the alleged behavior of Eagles fans, claiming one got in her face at the concession stand and that she “didn’t feel very safe.” As Syndey’s comments began to circulate online, Rachol replied to a post Wednesday on Twitter with one word. “Soft,” wrote Rachol, who married...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
DENVER, CO
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said About Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles will make their second Super Bowl appearance in six years. That's two more NFC titles than the Dallas Cowboys have earned in the 21st century. Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Jerry Jones addressed Philadelphia's latest title push. The Cowboys owner compared his NFC East foe ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Make Major Signing

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently about one week away from playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which takes place on Sunday, February 12, 2023. Almost everything this season has gone right for the Philadelphia Eagles, as their quarterback Jalen Hurts took a major step towards superstardom in his third season in the National Football League.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

This proposed Cowboys-Cardinals trade sends DeAndre Hopkins to Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys season came to an end, once again, in the Divisional Round. That makes it seven straight games they have lost with an opportunity to earn a spot in the NFC Championship Game. It was a loss that owner Jerry Jones called sickening, as the Cowboys will look to regroup this offseason.
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Calvin Johnson says he and Lions are ‘in the process’ of working things out

It has already been eight years since Calvin Johnson decided to retire from football, despite still being under contract with the Detroit Lions at the time. Upon retiring early, Johnson was forced to pay back $1.6 million in signing bonuses to the team, and because of that, he has been acrimonious toward the franchise ever since. Now, according to Johnson, he and the team are in the process of making something happen.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Philly

Eagles' former quarterback Nick Foles in Philadelphia for Chris Maragos trial

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is back in Philadelphia to testify in a former teammate's medical trial.We saw the former Super Bowl MVP walking into the courtroom with former safety Chris Maragos.Maragos claims his former medical team mistreated a knee injury in 2017 and that ended his NFL career.We've reached out to a lawyer for the doctor and we're waiting to hear back.Former Eagles Trey Burton and Jordan Hicks are also expected to testify.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Could Reportedly Be Released

The Las Vegas Raiders will be looking for a new quarterback in the coming months. However, they still have to figure out what to do with Pro Bowl quarterback Derek Carr. After benching him for the final two games of the regular season, it was clear the team wants to move on. His no-trade clause ...
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy