Billings, MT

Put Some Heart Into It, Montana: Improve Your Health

The number one killer not only in Montana, but in the U.S. is cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cardiovascular disease is caused by narrowed arteries making it extremely difficult for your heart to pump blood. Genetic factors are a contribution to cardiovascular disease along with lack of exercise, eating too much red meat, sweet treats, stress, and lack of quality sleep and not drinking enough water.
BILLINGS, MT
Billings Transient Gets 6 Years In Prison For Dealing Meth

The United States Attorney's Office for the District of Montana has announced the conviction and sentencing of a transient male in Billings for trafficking methamphetamine in Billings and Glendive in 2022. U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said Michael David Brumfield, age 55, a transient, pleaded guilty back in September 2022 to...
BILLINGS, MT
Billings, MT
