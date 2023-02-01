Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
foxsportstexarkana.com
Eagles fall short in Shreveport, slide in RRAC
SHREVEPORT, Louisiana – Cold shooting and turnovers put the 24th-ranked Texas A&M Texarkana Eagles in an early hole Thursday during a battle of the top two teams in the Red River Athletic Conference, and host LSU-Shreveport did enough down the stretch to hold on for a 66-63 win over the Eagles in a hotly-contested game.
foxsportstexarkana.com
No. 2 Muleriders rally past Northwest Missouri State at Mike Dugan Invitational
HOT SPRINGS, Ar. — Southern Arkansas University’s baseball team started the 2023 season ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II. The Muleriders didn’t live up to those lofty expectations for five innings Saturday in the Mike Dugan Invitational at Majestic Park. Righthander Zach Wiese silenced SAU’s bats...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Maud Cardinals edge James Bowie 57-53
MAUD, Texas — The Maud Cardinals were able to stave off the James Bowie Pirates 57-53 Friday night in boys varsity basketball. Cody Grasse was precipitously close to a triple-double as he had 27 points, 17 rebounds, and eight blocks. Clay Allen did record a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
KTBS
Most schools reopen, others remain closed or delayed on Thursday
TEXARKANA, Texas - It is back to school for most ArkLaTex schools on Thursday as classes return to normal after being closed for the winter weather. Anyone commuting from areas impacted by ice accumulations is urged to be very careful. If road conditions in your area remain too hazardous, contact your school for guidance.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, January 31
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, January 31, 2023, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Jessica Franks, 913 Buffington, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed January 23. Serena Martise Young, A/K/A Serena Harris Young, 1572 Columbia Road 61, Magnolia; Chapter...
foxsportstexarkana.com
Redwater ISD receives nearly $495K grant from Texas Workforce Commission
REDWATER, Texas — The Redwater Independent School District (Redwater ISD) says they have received $494,984 to help purchase and install equipment to provide training in the occupation of welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers. The grant money was part of $54 million awarded by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) in...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's winter storm watch extended into Thursday
The winter storm warning issued Tuesday for Columbia County was something of a bust, but the National Weather Service has extended the warning through 9 a.m. Thursday as more wintry weather is forecast. The Magnolia area received a little sleet and snow flurries on Tuesday and early Wednesday, but not...
magnoliareporter.com
Thousands without power in aftermath of South Arkansas ice storm
Magnolia and Columbia County mostly escaped the ravages of a ice storm Wednesday night and early Thursday, but thousands of utility customers in the region had no electrical service. The good news: Roadways in the region are passable and likely to remain so as temperatures warm during the day. At...
BBQ, Beads & Shopping: Visit This East Texas Town for Mardi Gras
Have you ever experienced Mardi Gras in Jefferson, Texas?. Confession, I only really go to Jefferson, Texas for the epic barbecue that they serve up at Riverport BBQ. However, there will be an epic party taking up the entire historical town for a weekend. Mardi Gras Upriver in Jefferson, Texas...
hopeprescott.com
Hope Suffers Power Outages
The ice storm finally caught up with Hope in the predawn hours Thursday. Many areas lost power as ice-laden branches finally began causing issues. This Hope Water & Light crew was on the Rosston Road about 4:45 am. There were numerous limbs down on US 278 east of Hope. Rosston power was off at 5:15am.
Parents Mad at Bossier School for Confiscating Winter Clothing
Parents of Airline High Schools students are upset at the fact that school officials chose to confiscate sweatshirts and coats from students on one of the coldest, wettest days of the year. Social media posts are slamming school officials for leaving kids in the cold. Carla Collins is with Shesus...
Nap Time at the Boat Ramp Gets Two Arrested
February 3, 2022 – At around 2AM, a Hopkins County Sheriff Deputy observed a white Nissan Rogue parked at the Lake Sulphur Springs south boat ramp on FM 2285. Upon further inspection two individuals inside were observed to be asleep. A strong odor of marijuana emitted for the vehicle and an open container was observed in the center console cup holders.
ktalnews.com
Broken Bow schools evacuate students after bomb threat
BROKEN BOW, Okla. – (KTAL/KMSS) – Broken Bow Public School announced on social media Friday morning that students are evacuating campus because of a bomb threat. The Broken Bow High School and middle school evacuated the building just before noon and relocated students to the First Assembly of God Church at 1501 S Park Dr. in Broken Bow.
KSLA
Roads close as rains wash out culverts in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Harrison County has shut down two county roads because of washed out culverts. One in East Harrison County near Hallsville on West Noonday Road, and the other near Waskom on Strickland Springs Road. And, some of the repairs can’t be done while it’s raining.
Newly Opened Texarkana Restaurant Features Sweet Tooth Cravings
The first thing you will see when you walk into the newly opened Monjunis in Texarkana is a wall of lighted colored bottles and the second thing you will see is all the colorful cupcakes and cakes from Buttercups, a longtime Louisiana tradition. Buttercups Cupcakes. Shreveport-Bossier has two boutique shops...
ktoy1047.com
Missing man from DeKalb area returned home safe
33-year-old Richard Whitaker was reported missing by his family around 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon. It was believed that Whitaker was on foot and heading towards the New Boston area. Whitaker was found around 7 a.m. this morning in New Boston, and was picked up by his family. Police arrived on...
swarkansasnews.com
Local banker retires after 38-year career
In January of 1960, a baby boy was born at Howard Memorial Hospital. His parents lived in the outskirts of Umpire, and that’s where Tim Pinkerton would grow up. “It was rural, with a very small school. We barely had a school,” he says. There were 14 in his graduating class, and, he adds, “That was a good-sized class for Umpire.”
KTBS
Body found during house fire in Texarkana, Texas
TEXARKANA, Texas - A woman was found dead during a house fire in Texarkana, Texas, Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the fire broke out in the 100 Block of Jerome Street, around 3:30 p.m. When firefighters arrived they pulled the female homeowner out and began CPR, but she didn't survive. Currently,...
ktalnews.com
East Texas SWEPCO crew fired on, suspect in critical condition
HOOKS, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – A Swepco Electric Power Co. crew was fired upon while doing routine maintenance in Hooks, Texas on Friday. Hooks Police Department responded to calls near W. 22nd St. around 9:45 a.m. where William Boyd a resident in the area was threatening the utility workers for attempting to install a utility pole on his property.
magnoliareporter.com
Car hits tree near Nashville, driver dies
The driver of a vehicle died about 5 a.m. Saturday in a wreck on Possum Hollow Road in Nashville (Howard County). According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Tera Teague, 34, of Nashville was driving a 2003 model Buick LeSabre south on the road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.
