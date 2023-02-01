ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

THP: Three dead after Friday evening crash in Cocke County

COSBY, Tenn. — Three people died after a crash in Cocke County on Friday evening, according to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol. Troopers say the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. on Hooper Highway near Baxter Road in Cosby. According to THP's preliminary report, 48-year-old Chad Pippen was driving...
2 killed in Clinton Highway crash

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. New Market fire crews rescue horse before being rescued themselves. Updated: 3 hours ago. The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. Woman shot...
Neighbor alerts crews of fire in Knoxville home

The investigation is ongoing. New Market fire crews rescue horse before being rescued themselves. The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. 2 killed in Clinton Highway crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to...
New Market fire crews rescue horse before being rescued themselves

Michael Galyean, otherwise known as the dancing blue-shirt guy, returned to the University of Tennessee on Saturday. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. 2 killed in Clinton Highway crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours,...
WATCH: Dancing ‘security guard’ returns to UT

The horse was stuck in a barn in the mud, according to New Market Fire Department officials. The woman was transported to Tennova Medical Center, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. 2 killed in Clinton Highway crash. Updated: 3 hours ago. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours,...
One dead after I-40 West crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash in East Tennessee Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators are looking into the deadly crash that happened near Cedar Bluff on I-40 West, Communications Manager Scott Erland said. The crash happened around 6:10 p.m., according...
'It hurts so much' | Dead, injured dogs found at Sevier County home

On Friday, officials with the Office of the District Attorney General announced Larry Wayne Hipps, 38, was convicted of vehicular homicide. Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. University of Tennessee softball. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. University of Tennessee softball. 2 killed in...
KPD investigating two separate serious crashes, one being fatal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said it's investigating two unrelated crashes that happened six hours apart. The first crash occurred on I-40 West near Cedar Bluff around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, according to KPD. KPD said it's believed a Ford truck had broken down and...
TBI: Sweetwater police shoot man threatening family with gun

Clinton Highway was closed for several hours, according to Rural Metro Fire officials. Dozens of UT students voice concerns about space issues, could see construction for ‘several years’. Updated: 7 hours ago. Some University of Tennessee students are voicing their concerns and protesting what they are calling a space...
Adult victim of Union County House fire identified

Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the 300 block of Clinch Valley Road in Luttrell on Sunday afternoon, a TBI spokesperson said Monday. Adult victim of Union County House fire identified. Four juveniles and one adult were found dead inside a home in the...
TDOT: Temporary lane closures possible during I-75 work

TDOT wants drivers to be aware of several road projects across the state that may impact your travel plans next week. Here is a look at four that will affect motorists traveling on Interstate 75 in Anderson and Campbell counties. At the bottom of this story, you will find a link to TDOT’s full report on construction projects on Tennessee roads, including several in Knox County, and several other ongoing projects.
