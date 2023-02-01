Boston College Women’s Hockey picked up what was easily their most impressive win of the season on Friday evening. Finally, after weeks of playing pretty decent hockey but getting nothing to show for it, the Eagles started burying their chances. With Abbey Levy playing at an MVP level behind the rest of the team, BC came away with the 3-0 shutout victory over #12 Providence, giving the Eagles some big momentum with the Beanpot tournament up next.

