Boston, MA

GOAL BY GOAL: BC Women’s Hockey Takes 3-0 Shutout Victory Over #12 Providence

Boston College Women’s Hockey picked up what was easily their most impressive win of the season on Friday evening. Finally, after weeks of playing pretty decent hockey but getting nothing to show for it, the Eagles started burying their chances. With Abbey Levy playing at an MVP level behind the rest of the team, BC came away with the 3-0 shutout victory over #12 Providence, giving the Eagles some big momentum with the Beanpot tournament up next.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston College Men’s Hockey vs. UMass Lowell: Weekend Preview

Who: Boston College Eagles (9-10-5, 5-7-4 HEA) vs. UMass Lowell River Hawks (15-9-1, 9-5-1 HEA) How to Watch: Friday’s game will air online here. How to Listen: Listen to the game on BC’s website here or on WEEI 850 AM. Live Stats: Live stats for the game will...
LOWELL, MA
Boston College Women’s Basketball Loses Hard Fought Game to Notre Dame

The Eagles played a high energy game against #8/9 Notre Dame today, but ultimately couldn’t fight off the Irish and lost by a score of 72-59. The Eagles handed Notre Dame an early 4-0 lead thanks to a pair of fouls, and the Fighting Irish built that into a 11-3 lead after 4 minutes of play. All of BC’s first quarter attempts seemed to bounce right out of the basket, and after 10 minutes of play Notre Dame led 19-10.
LAWRENCE, MA

