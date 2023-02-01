ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TX

KVUE

District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

City begins debris removal process, provides resources

AUSTIN, Texas — The recovery process is underway across Austin after a winter storm struck this week. Friday people started clearing out large debris that fell around their property. Austin Public Works is focusing on removing debris from streets, sidwalks and some driveways. Austing Public Works is asking residents...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin's vulnerable populations feeling the impacts of widespread power outages

AUSTIN, Texas — Many people are going into day three without power after a winter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity across Central Texas. In Austin, the City's most vulnerable populations are feeling the impacts. KVUE's Pamela Comme spoke with a blind woman, Krisha Hagler, at Pecan Hills Apartments, a complex for people with disabilities. Hagler said the power went out Wednesday morning and it's been difficult to stay warm.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

LIST: Road closures in Central Texas

As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Gov. Greg Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s ice storm. The governor said the declaration will allow the State to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and power outages. The disaster...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Mayor Watson gives disaster declaration update for Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — City officials are providing more information regarding a disaster declaration for the City of Austin after a winter storm slammed the area this week. City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson will be joined by Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk at 3 p.m. at the Combined Transportation, Emergency and Communications Center located off Manor Road.
AUSTIN, TX
