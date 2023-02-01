AUSTIN, Texas — Many people are going into day three without power after a winter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity across Central Texas. In Austin, the City's most vulnerable populations are feeling the impacts. KVUE's Pamela Comme spoke with a blind woman, Krisha Hagler, at Pecan Hills Apartments, a complex for people with disabilities. Hagler said the power went out Wednesday morning and it's been difficult to stay warm.

