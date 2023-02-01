Read full article on original website
Food distribution event held Saturday to help people impacted by winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to all customers in the Austin area. While thousands of people have gotten their power restored, others haven't been so lucky yet. Local leaders know that without power, food spoils. People are also having...
Following ice storm, some Central Texas cities offering tree limb disposal
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the video attached related to clean-up at an Eanes ISD school and does not relate to this story. Following this week’s ice storm, cities within Central Texas are offering resources for residents to dispose of tree limbs and other debris. Within the City...
Cleanup assistance programs available in Central Texas after winter storm
CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texans will spend several days cleaning up debris from the winter storm that slammed the area this week. For those who have physical and financial limitations, the restoration process can be difficult. The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is teaming up with Travis County and the City of Austin to help.
District-wide boil notice issued for portions of Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued in Travis County Water District 10 as Austin Energy crews work to repair a power outage at McConnel Pump Station. According to the district's website, it could be several hours before the power is restored at the pump station. After power is restored, it will take a while before normal levels return.
Williamson County judge declares emergency, Georgetown experiencing power outages
Williamson County has received increased reports of fallen tree limbs due to severe weather conditions. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) The winter storm shutting down schools, roads and government facilities has led Williamson County Judge Bill Gravell to issue a disaster declaration due to the severe weather conditions. According to a news...
City begins debris removal process, provides resources
AUSTIN, Texas — The recovery process is underway across Austin after a winter storm struck this week. Friday people started clearing out large debris that fell around their property. Austin Public Works is focusing on removing debris from streets, sidwalks and some driveways. Austing Public Works is asking residents...
KVUE experiencing technical difficulties amid Winter Storm Warning, freezing rain
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE News has been off-air due to the winter storm and power issues facing Central Texas. The KVUE team is working diligently to restore the signal to our viewers and apologizes for the situation. At 6:20 a.m. on Feb. 1, amid the mass power outages from...
Part of South Congress Avenue closed as crews repair natural gas line break Saturday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews from the Austin Fire Department, Texas Gas Service and the Austin Police Department were on the scene of a 4-inch natural gas line break in South Austin on Saturday morning. The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of S. Congress Ave., near...
Austin's vulnerable populations feeling the impacts of widespread power outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Many people are going into day three without power after a winter storm left hundreds of thousands of people without electricity across Central Texas. In Austin, the City's most vulnerable populations are feeling the impacts. KVUE's Pamela Comme spoke with a blind woman, Krisha Hagler, at Pecan Hills Apartments, a complex for people with disabilities. Hagler said the power went out Wednesday morning and it's been difficult to stay warm.
34 baby squirrels now in care of Austin Wildlife Rescue after Central Texas winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas - 34 baby squirrels are now in the care of the Austin Wildlife Rescue after the winter storm that froze Central Texas this week. The nonprofit says that many squirrels have already had babies this time of year and many squirrel nests fell when ice caused tree branches to fall.
How the February 2023 winter storm compares to other historical ice events in Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a week across the Austin metro and Central Texas!. The entirety of Central Texas was under a Winter Storm Warning as a result of freezing rain that reached over a half an inch in accumulation in many areas. Some areas, especially an area nine miles south-southeast of Llano, received over three-quarters of an inch of ice accumulation.
'Over and over again, we see the same failure' | Austin mayor apologizes to residents as City provides update on recovery efforts
AUSTIN, Texas — Crews from various City of Austin departments have been working around the clock to restore power to tens of thousands of residents and clear debris from area roads. On Friday at 10 a.m., City officials provided an update on recovery efforts from the winter storm that...
LIST: Road closures in Central Texas
As winter weather continues in central Texas, local law enforcement agencies are blocking certain roadways to protect drivers. Southbound lane of Ronald Reagan Boulevard, from Ranch Road 2243 to Crystal Falls Parkway. 1900 block of Londonderry Drive. Low water crossing area on CR 177. ALSO | Destructive ice storm continues...
Severe weather forces road closures in Leander, downs power lines
The winter storm affecting the Austin region caused ice to accumulate on power lines throughout the area. (Beth Marshall/Community Impact) According to the Leander Police Department, ice on the roadways, fallen tree branches and downed powers lines have forced the closure of several roads throughout the Leander area Feb. 1.
Williamson County prepping for the worst of the winter storm on all fronts
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Ice accumulation means preparation on all fronts, including emergency services, grocery stores and Central Texas communities. "Last three days is crazy," said Mohsin Dauva, owner of Manpasand Supermarket. "People buying lots of groceries, eggs, water and a lot of things." Manpasand Supermarket is in northwest...
'It's been a challenging 3 days' | Austin Energy, Mayor Watson address ongoing power outages, fallen trees
AUSTIN, Texas — As tens of thousands of Central Texas remained in the dark Thursday morning, Austin Mayor Kirk Watson seemed to sum up what many residents were thinking in a City press conference. "It's an understatement to say it's been just a challenging three days for our area,"...
Independent living facility residents feeling overlooked after power outage: 'We were just being overlooked because we're old'
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — This week of inclement weather left Austinites with icy roads, fallen trees and power outages throughout the area. But extreme conditions like what Central Texas has seen can be hard for our elderly population. Residents at Ledgestone Independent Living in Dripping Springs were left without...
A Pflugerville family has been without heat for over two days
Families have been without power for days in the frigid drops in temperature across Central Texas. Some families have had to stay bundled in an effort to stay warm.
Gov. Greg Abbott issues ice storm disaster declaration
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday issued a disaster declaration for Texas counties impacted by this week’s ice storm. The governor said the declaration will allow the State to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and power outages. The disaster...
Mayor Watson gives disaster declaration update for Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — City officials are providing more information regarding a disaster declaration for the City of Austin after a winter storm slammed the area this week. City of Austin Mayor Kirk Watson will be joined by Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk at 3 p.m. at the Combined Transportation, Emergency and Communications Center located off Manor Road.
