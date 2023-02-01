It would have been a great college prank, but the Iowa athletic department crushed it. The Illinois student spirit group "Orange Krush" had its order for 200 tickets to the men’s basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday canceled Wednesday after Iowa discovered the person who made the purchase falsely claimed the tickets were for a Boys and Girls Club in Champaign.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO