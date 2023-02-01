ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Mount Pleasant Church in need of volunteers for Grace Gala

By Ashley Zukokas
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5lT5_0kY8iRb700

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the best parties of the year is in need of volunteers.

Grace gala is a special needs prom that helps celebrate individuals and honor them as important members of our community. There will be a lot of different positions for volunteers.
Some of those jobs are behind the scenes, helping in the kitchen, parking, and being a buddy for the guests.

Coordinator Jess Berryhill said it’s a great way to help the community.

“Once people step into the special needs community what they find is that they are almost immediately accepted. And so it’s a great way to kind of dip your toes in and just be with people on a night that they love,” Berryhill said.

The gala will take place on Saturday April 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Church.
For more information on how to volunteer you can contact Jess Berryhill at 812-232-4808 or jessberryhill@gmail.com .

Also if you have loved ones interested in attending, please go to bit.ly/GraceGalaGuest2023 to fill out an application.

