Mount Pleasant Church in need of volunteers for Grace Gala
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the best parties of the year is in need of volunteers.
Grace gala is a special needs prom that helps celebrate individuals and honor them as important members of our community. There will be a lot of different positions for volunteers.
Some of those jobs are behind the scenes, helping in the kitchen, parking, and being a buddy for the guests.
Coordinator Jess Berryhill said it’s a great way to help the community.
“Once people step into the special needs community what they find is that they are almost immediately accepted. And so it’s a great way to kind of dip your toes in and just be with people on a night that they love,” Berryhill said.
The gala will take place on Saturday April 15th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Church.
For more information on how to volunteer you can contact Jess Berryhill at 812-232-4808 or jessberryhill@gmail.com .
Also if you have loved ones interested in attending, please go to bit.ly/GraceGalaGuest2023 to fill out an application.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0