ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martinsville, IL

Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL

By Madilyn Botkin-Whitfield
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xHsmM_0kY8iQiO00

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois.

According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance.

Marshall Fire District goes on to state, this is the second barn fire in four days, and this is the second time that multiple agencies within the county have responded to assist one another.

More information will be provided, as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTWO/WAWV

Multiple crews respond to a fire in West Terre Haute

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A West Terre Haute home sustained significant property loss after a fire Saturday evening. Firefighters were dispatched to 2347 North Orchard Place for calls of a structure fire shorty after 8 p.m. Sugar Creek Fire Chief Sam McClain confirmed that the structure was empty and there were no injuries. […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two homes destroyed in early morning Terre Haute fire

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two Terre Haute homes are total losses after an early morning fire. Firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Eagle Street at 5:30 a.m. to calls of structure fire. Homes located at 1317 and 1321 Eagle Street were damaged and ruled to be total losses. Fire Chief Bill Berry […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WAND TV

Crews called out for fire in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville firefighters were called out for a fire Friday afternoon. Crews responded to a structure fire on Kansas St. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. WAND News is working to learn more about the fire and will update you as more information becomes...
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

Police identify one of two killed in Vigo County crash

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a Thursday afternoon crash in Terre Haute that killed two. The crash happened on US 41 near Springhill. According to police, the not yet identified SUV driver attempted to cross 41 but failed to yield the right-of-way. A northbound semi...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

Crews responded to gas leak in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a gas leak at Lee’s Famous Recipe on Thursday. The already damaged building is located on the corner of 8th St. and Charleston Ave. Mattoon Fire Chief Jeff Hilligoss said crews are trying to locate the cause of the gas leak at this time. Chief […]
MATTOON, IL
WTHI

County considering the removal of Markle Mill Dam

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Parks Department wants to keep you safe. That's why it's considering removing the Markle Mill Dam. One year ago, the parks department discovered the dam was a hazard. Officials say fixing the structure could cost millions of dollars and may be pointless.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Semi-truck fire on I-70 shuts down eastbound lanes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Ames says the left lane of eastbound lanes on I-70 is open, but drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route. The clean-up is expected to take about 4 hours. Original: A semi-truck hauling vegetables on I-70 near mile marker 14, caught on fire just before 7 p.m. Friday. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

What’s Happening in Vermilion County! Feb 3rd – 5th

Fiberteq Danville Open Interviews: (3650 Southgate Drive) Must have HS Diploma, must be able to work 12hr rotation schedule (1month nights/1 month days/ 15 days off per month), must be able to pass background check,/drug screen. Sleepy Creek Vineyards: (8254 East 1425 North Rd, Fairmount) Noon-9:00PM Winery hours. 6:30PM-8:30OM Live...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
city-countyobserver.com

Vincennes Man Arrested for Dealing Methamphetamine

Knox County – Friday morning, February 3, at approximately 1:50 a.m., Trooper Hurley stopped a vehicle in an alley south of 14th Street and Nicholas Street in Vincennes for a driver’s license violation. As soon as the vehicle stopped, the front seat passenger opened the passenger door and fled north between two houses. The driver of the vehicle was detained. Moments later, Vincennes Police located a male running from the traffic stop. The male was identified as Jimmy Eaton, 47, of Vincennes. Officers received information Eaton had allegedly eaten a bag of methamphetamine while running away from the traffic stop. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. A search of a hollow book that Eaton had in the vehicle contained approximately six grams of suspected methamphetamine, five plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine, 31 small empty baggies, two scales, 10 syringes, and one pill. Eaton was treated and released from the hospital and taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Crime Stoppers: Sweet Lou's Pizza burglary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers come from the files of the Vigo County Sheriff's Office where. Detectives need your help in locating a burglary suspect. On January 27, 2023, Vigo County Deputies were called to Sweet Lou's Pizza, located in the 8500 Block of Wabash Avenue, for a burglary.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy