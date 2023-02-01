ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Brandon Sakbun announces his candidacy for mayor of Terre Haute

By Ashley Zukokas
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have now officially announced that they are running for mayor of Terre Haute.

This evening Brandon Sakbun announced his candidacy as a Democrat at the Laborers Hall #204. Sakbun served in the U.S. Military as an Army Ranger and also was deployed with the 75th Ranger Regiment, twice.

Key focuses of his campaign include: positivity, community services, and connecting the community for future growth.

Sakbun said he’s confident in his campaign.

“If the Army Rangers entrusted me to serve at a very high level, to meet with other nations and different government organizations and such. You know I’m confident that I have the skills necessary to bring those to city hall on day one and lead our community,” Sakbun said.

Sakbun will face current Mayor Duke Bennett, who is a Republican, and Democrat Pat Goodwin in the race.

