Brandon Sakbun announces his candidacy for mayor of Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have now officially announced that they are running for mayor of Terre Haute.
This evening Brandon Sakbun announced his candidacy as a Democrat at the Laborers Hall #204. Sakbun served in the U.S. Military as an Army Ranger and also was deployed with the 75th Ranger Regiment, twice.
Key focuses of his campaign include: positivity, community services, and connecting the community for future growth.
Sakbun said he’s confident in his campaign.
“If the Army Rangers entrusted me to serve at a very high level, to meet with other nations and different government organizations and such. You know I’m confident that I have the skills necessary to bring those to city hall on day one and lead our community,” Sakbun said.
Sakbun will face current Mayor Duke Bennett, who is a Republican, and Democrat Pat Goodwin in the race.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.
Comments / 0