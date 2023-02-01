ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State of city: Mayor to again ask council for civilian review board

By Alex Gladden, Montgomery Advertiser
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed announced that he is putting forward his plan for a civilian review board to oversee police activity for the second time.

As part of his state-of-the-city address, Reed said a civilian review board would build transparency between the community and the Montgomery Police Department. He plans to bring it to the Montgomery City Council next month.

Reed first tried to establish a civilian review board two years ago amid the protests following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. And while Reed's plan failed to get City Council approval, organizations such as the NAACP have voiced their support.

Just weeks ago in Memphis, Black motorist Tyre Nichols was beaten during a confrontation with officers and died of his injuries three days later. Five Memphis police officers were fired after the incident and now face charges in Nichols' death. Footage of the beating was released Friday night.

“Tyre Nichols' death likely won’t be the last we’ll see of that kind," Reed said.

The city needs mechanisms in place to prevent that sort of tragedy here.

The mayor added that Chief Darryl Albert has been the kind of leader who creates trust in the community.

“Today Montgomery is a safer city. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. You are as safe if not safer in Montgomery than any city our size, in our state or in our region," Reed said.

Homicides are down more than 20%, and crime, in general, is down by 15%, he said.

“They support our residents the right way," Reed said about Montgomery's police officers.

Reed also praised the police department's solve rate, which he put at approximately 70%, solving cases faster than the majority of the nation, Reed said.

“If you commit violence, if you commit a crime, you will be caught, and you will be brought to justice," Reed said. He added, “We’ll protect the citizens of our community."

Since he became mayor in 2019, Reed also has implemented a 15% raise for officers. “They deserve much more," he said.

The city works to supplement the police officers' income with opportunities in education as well as home loan assistantship programs.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or 479-926-9570.

