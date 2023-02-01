ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union Parish, LA

Woman wanted for bank fraud being sought out by Union Parish Sheriff’s Office

By Aysha Decuir
 4 days ago
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 43-year-old Lakeisha Shantel Parker. Parker is described as a Black female standing at five feet, three inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. She is frequently around the Baton Rouge and Lake Charles areas.

Parker is wanted by authorities for her outstanding felony warrant for bank fraud. If you have any information on Parker’s whereabouts, please contact (318) 368-3124.

