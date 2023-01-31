One of the most challenging things I experience because I live alone and I live in a condo is trying to keep my trash from smelling. It’s pretty exhausting to always go out and throw the trash in our basement whenever I have some leftover food or trash that might smell. What if there was a way to keep things from going “bad” (well, it is still trash) and maybe at the same time do something that will make it a little better? Apparently, there’s now a “futuristic” trash can that can do it for you.

