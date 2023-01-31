Read full article on original website
Smelling good is often deemed to be the achievement of the century — whether it's our bodies, our clothes, or in this case, our homes. Most likely because it's quite the arduous task. You want to strike that delicate balance where the scent intrigues but doesn't overwhelm visitors. Snif co-founder Bryan Edward recommends first finding a signature scent. "Filling your space with a scent you love brings a new dimension of personalization to your space," he tells Refinery29. He also mentions that "high-quality oils, wicks made from 100% cotton, and vegetable/soy wax blends all play a part in creating a superior throw for a candle."
A hot shower invigorates first thing in the morning and soothes aching muscles after a long day. Whether you jump in for five minutes or linger under a luxurious spa shower, the last thing you want to deal with is a gross, smelly shower drain. When I moved into my...
Do your clothes smell bad? Are they stinky even after going through the washing machine? We can help. Certain factors can make clothes smell really bad. But don’t worry — you can eradicate these lingering scents. Learn how to get smells out of clothes today. This includes sweat,...
One of the most challenging things I experience because I live alone and I live in a condo is trying to keep my trash from smelling. It’s pretty exhausting to always go out and throw the trash in our basement whenever I have some leftover food or trash that might smell. What if there was a way to keep things from going “bad” (well, it is still trash) and maybe at the same time do something that will make it a little better? Apparently, there’s now a “futuristic” trash can that can do it for you.
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. We're getting into the dark depths of winter now in much of the US, with snow and cooler temperatures sweeping much of the nation. The cold air may be a welcome departure from summer's highs, but it also comes with heating bills that could cost 17% more than last year.
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. The average American waits more than three weeks (24 days) to change their sheets, according to a 2022 survey from Mattress Advisor, which found most people believe unchanged bedding isn't "gross" until after 35 days.
And what to do when they do. Get more home repair and improvement advice at realestate.boston.com. Frigid temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday across the region. This kind of bitter cold can seriously increase the risk of pipes freezing — or worse, bursting. “Water will freeze at 32 degrees,...
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
Take that, mom and dad. Never mind your nagging parents, or those so-called experts who insist that a shipshape boudoir is the key to a happy life — one housekeeping influencer is insisting that everything we’ve been told about making the bed first thing in the morning is wrong. The anonymous domestic diva behind Mrs D’s Cleaning Reviews, a popular Instagram page, surely surprised at least a few of her 135,000 followers by publishing a pro-messy missive — revealing the gag reflex-inducing reason why rushing to tidy up “is something you need to stop doing.” “During the night we not only sweat but we...
You don’t normally think of the central California coast, where I live, as a place where pipes freeze. But it does happen from time to time, and it usually catches people (like me!) by surprise. Uninsulated irrigation lines are the most vulnerable because they’re exposed to the elements.
A quality moisturizer will do exactly what its name implies: it will add an abundance of moisture to your skin to help ward off dryness and minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. But, believe it or not, some moisturizers contain ingredients that can have the opposite effect on your skin. If you’re noticing your complexion is actually drier, or isn’t receiving the boost of hydration that you expect from a moisturizing cream or lotion, it’s time to take a glance at its list of ingredients to determine whether it’s a keeper. This is the one moisturizer ingredient that is wise to avoid to prevent premature wrinkling.
Air quality is always important, but it's especially vital during the winter months. Find out how cracking your windows can make a huge difference.
Shoppers go to discount stores like Aldi for lower prices on produce, milk and eggs. But these days, some savvy shoppers are also picking up some affordable fashion items along the way. Have you seen “the dress?”. No, not Princess Diana’s famous black “revenge dress,” or J-Lo’s revealing Versace...
