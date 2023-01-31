ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Light Switch Not Working? Try This.

Walking into a dark or unfamiliar room can be disorienting. Our hands instinctively go to the nearest wall, searching for a light switch. We snap it on, and instantly the room feels familiar again. Light provides safety and comfort while saving us from banging into coffee tables. If you flip...
Architectural Digest

How to Wire a Light Switch in 5 Steps—Without Shocking Yourself

When the chandelier starts flickering, don’t blame it on a ghost. Time to learn how to wire a light switch. You know that you need to change a switch when the lights go in and out, or if they make a beelike buzzing noise. Sometimes the switch simply breaks and stops functioning. Daunting as it may seem, this home improvement DIY is easy enough, says Joe Donnelly, a master electrician with Gorjanc Home Services in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
How Often To Change Synthetic Oil

Motor oil is an engine’s lifeblood. It cleans, lubricates, cools, cushions and protects engines and other mechanical parts. Motor oil also holds in suspension sludge, harsh chemicals, contaminates and abrasive particles — things that cause engine wear. Synthetic oil is used in most modern vehicles, especially high-performance and...
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
The Kitchn

The $28 Organizer That Triples the Storage Space on Your Counter Top

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. A lot of times, products designed to increase the amount of storage space in your home aren’t the best looking. Their function is merely to reduce the clutter in your closet, on your cabinet shelves, and in other cramped spots around the house. Besides, if a shelf riser is going behind a cupboard door, who cares what it looks like? When it comes to open spaces, however, it’s nice to get something that also contributes to the aesthetic of the room, or at least one that doesn’t look obtrusive. As a result, it might take some extra time to find an organizer worthy of going on your desk or countertops. We recently found a solution on Amazon, however, that’s pretty much perfect for the latter. The Ollieroo 3-tier corner shelf system is your answer to messy kitchen counters. It looks great, and you can get it quickly for under $30.
Money

One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping

Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Top Speed

Why E-Fuels Could Stop Electric Cars In Their Tracks

The future of classic fossil fuels seems to be just about settled. The negative effects that come from tens of millions of drivers burning gasoline on a daily basis have serious effects on the ecosystem. Because of this, government is looking to regulate the automotive industry to prevent further damage being done to the Earth’s climate. It’s a commonly held belief that electric cars are the future, and because of this, many car manufacturers are looking to electrify their lineups to follow suit with what seems to be the wave of the future, but e-fuels might shake up the current picture.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tyla

Woman shares 'genius' trick that makes your clothes dry faster

Drying your clothes in the cold winter months without the help of a tumble dryer can be a nightmare, but one woman has a quick solution. Watch the video below:. The only item you need is probably something you already have in the house. “Want to dry your clothes a...
The US Sun

Easy speed bump trick can help you save fuel – here’s how

CAR EXPERTS have shared an easy speed bump trick that can help drivers to save fuel. Most drivers know that speed bumps can be a menace. Many drivers slow down and speed up as they pass over bumps to avoid damaging their motor. But experts have warned constant slowing down...
BHG

Why Is My House So Dusty? 4 Common Causes of Dust

Dust is a common household problem that we deal with daily, despite regular cleaning. Excessive dust is unsightly and can cause allergies, asthmatic attacks, and other health issues. Plus, dust is made of pretty yucky stuff: dead skin cells, pet dander, dirt, and clothing fiber, among other things. However, the amount of dust accumulating in your home depends on various factors, including the season, how many people live in your home, the types of pets you have, and how often you clean or vacuum.
