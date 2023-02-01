DALLAS (AP) — Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu scored 21 points, Sammie Puisis had a double-double, and No. 25 South Florida rallied past SMU 65-63 on Saturday. USF coach Jose Fernandez won for the 119th time in the American Athletic Conference and passed UConn coach Geno Auriemma for first place on the conference list.

