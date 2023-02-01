With its interwoven themes of science and faith, "Manifest" is easily one of the wackiest shows on Netflix. After the passengers of Flight 828 arrive at their destination more than five years behind schedule, they struggle to pick up the pieces of their lives. But they soon learn that the paranormal flight delay is the least of their worries when they begin experiencing visions and hallucinations directing them to take certain actions that often run afoul of the law. As they struggle to make sense of the Callings, they find themselves at odds over whether they're saving the world or ushering in the apocalypse.

13 HOURS AGO