Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Eggs are a versatile, healthy ingredient that hungry people have enjoyed since before the dawn of civilization. Although we're not cave-dwelling Neanderthals plucking eggs straight out of the nest for breakfast, people from around the world have been eating eggs for millions of years (per Incredible Egg). Whether you take your eggs sunny side up with bacon, scrambled into a stir fry, or baked into a batch of fudge, eggs are a utilitarian ingredient that simultaneously boast a wide range of health benefits.
They use it as a mini snack station.
Plus, it’s way easier to put it up!
Perfect for propagating and seeding!
My wife is the gardener. I’m the grunt who digs the dirt. But gardening grows on me, and now I know not to use the word “dirt.”. “We refer to it as soil, because dirt is a four-letter word,” says Tony Provin, Ph.D., a professor and soil chemist at Texas A&M Agrilife Extension in College Station. “Of course, so is soil, but …”
You don’t normally think of the central California coast, where I live, as a place where pipes freeze. But it does happen from time to time, and it usually catches people (like me!) by surprise. Uninsulated irrigation lines are the most vulnerable because they’re exposed to the elements.
Such a great way to save cabinet space
Who doesn’t love garlic? The humble root vegetable packs a major punch of flavor, spice, and depth to just about any savory dish. So, it’s no wonder home cooks and gardeners are also showing interest in its supersized cousin, elephant garlic. Here’s everything you need to know about this zippy vegetable, including how to grow it yourself.
No matter your home’s size or location, who wouldn’t love to sit in a cozy little room, placed right off the kitchen, illuminated by a crackling fireplace and welcomed by a petite sofa with plush pillows for extra comfort?. There’s a name for such a room, if you...
When I look over the begonias for sale at my local garden center, I feel like I’m standing on the edge of a giant rabbit hole. There are so many to choose from. Should I get one for the unusual foliage? For the flowers cascading down from a hanging basket? Or a flat of them to plant as annual flowers? You can do all that and more with begonias.
When I was a kid, my dad often planted a row of dahlias along the edge of our vegetable garden. As the garden faded in late summer, the dahlias took over with big blooms, often measuring more than six inches across. What Are Dahlias?. Depending on who you ask, you’ll...
How to Make an Eco-Friendly Succulent Yard
In this age of climate change, many homeowners are looking for creative ways to beautify their yards beyond the traditional grass lawn. After all, sprinklers, hoses and irrigation systems use thousands of gallons of the finite resource each month—not to mention costing you hundreds in water bills. To help combat excessive water usage, homeowners are turning to eco-friendly lawn alternatives, from turf to native grasses to wildflowers.
Once Upon a Chef’s Beef Stew Is Rich, Complex, and Fuss-Free
When I was growing up, our family’s beef stew never included green peas. Maybe that’s because my brother and I didn’t care for them then (we do now), or perhaps because of broader family traditions and tastes. The beef stew recipe from Once Upon a Chef doesn’t include green peas, either, and is the only one in this showdown that omits them. I wondered if, compared to the other recipes, this one would fall flat without the little pops of sweetness. Perhaps the good amount of red wine would make up for it — the recipe uses two cups of it. The other classic stew elements are all present in the recipe (cubes of beef chuck roast, onions, garlic, carrots, potatoes, herbs), so I was hopeful that the stew would satisfy.
How To Find Good Deals on Native Plants
Native plants are beneficial to birds, bees and ecosystems. They're also often cheap or even free. Here's how to find the best deals. Native plants are the ones indigenous to your region. They’ve evolved over thousands of years with other plants and animals and adapted to your area’s climate, so they thrive without a lot of fuss.
