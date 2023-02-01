ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headed to Acrisure Arena for Harry Styles' 'Love on Tour'? Here's what you should know

By Ema Sasic, Palm Springs Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 4 days ago
Harry Styles fans, also known as "Harries," from across the Coachella Valley and beyond will flock to Acrisure Arena Tuesday and Wednesday for the pop singer's sold-out "Love on Tour" performances.

The English singer will close out the North American run of his tour with his stop in Palm Desert, as well as celebrate his 29th birthday on Wednesday. Both concerts will open with a performance from Madi Diaz.

But a "sign of the times" with two sold-out shows − Acrisure Arena has a capacity of 11,000 − includes lots of fans, traffic and chaotic energy. Lucky for those going, The Desert Sun has put together a handy guide on how to navigate "Harry's Vacation House" and see the Grammy-winning artist as smoothly as possible.

Directions to Acrisure Arena

Acrisure Arena is located at 75-702 Varner Road in Palm Desert. It is accessible off of Interstate 10 from either the Cook Street exit or the Washington Street exit.

When to arrive

The general admission pit wristband line can begin to form at 8:30 a.m. both days. Preferred wristband distribution begins at 9 a.m. and is available for the first 1,000 fans, or until noon.

The general admission pit line will be open between 4 and 5:30 p.m. After 5:30 p.m., the general admission line will close, and those who arrive after will have to line up at the back of the line.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show is set to begin at 8 p.m.

To better navigate Acrisure Arena, refer to this map below.

Buy parking in advance

If you plan to park at the arena, it is highly recommended that you pay for parking ahead of time. Visit https://tinyurl.com/2s3r3n7v to purchase parking. You will need to enter your license plate number.

GA pit ticket holders do not need to pay for parking if arriving between 9 a.m. and noon to secure their numbered wristband.

Rideshare information

Acrisure Arena has a dedicated rideshare area on the north side of the building (opposite Varner Road) located just outside the main entrance.

Fans being dropped off at Acrisure Arena should use the rideshare lane. When it's time for pick up, a parent/guardian or driver (not Uber/Lyft) should wait from nearby Xavier College Preparatory High School, located at 34-200 Cook St., in Palm Desert.

Accessing tickets

You must show your tickets on your mobile device. This can be done via the Acrisure Arena/CV Firebirds app, Ticketmaster app, Google Pay Wallet or Apple Wallet.

What can I bring inside?

Small bags that meet the following criteria are allowed inside Acrisure Arena:

  • Bags made of a clear material, not exceeding 14″ x 14″ x 6″ in size, and no more than two pockets
  • Small clutches/purses/wallets are permitted provided that they do not exceed 4.5″ x 6.5″ with or without a handle or strap
  • Bags required for medical necessity or diaper bags may be allowed based on supervisor approval. Please refer guest to a supervisor for further direction.

All bags will be searched upon entry.

Other permitted items include disposable cameras, polaroids, cameras without detachable lenses, and flags, signs and banners without hardware. Items fans should leave home include monopods or tripods, cameras with interchangeable lenses, cameras with lenses greater than 3 ½ inches in length, recording equipment (aside from smartphones), flagpoles and sticks, and flags, signs and banners with obscene or offensive language, logos, images or references.

Acrisure Arena is a cashless venue, so leave the dollar bills at home. Apple Pay, Google Pay and major credit cards are accepted.

Purchasing merchandise

You don't have to wait until the end of the concert to buy your official merch. The merch tent is located in the main parking lot, close to the main entrance, while a second tent is located adjacent to the south premium entrance in VIP parking lot A.

Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m. until close (post show) Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information, visit https://acrisurearena.com/harry-styles/

Ema Sasic covers entertainment and health in the Coachella Valley. Reach her at ema.sasic@desertsun.com or on Twitter @ema_sasic.

