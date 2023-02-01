ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1011now.com

NEB TF: Johansson, Steinforth Break School and Devaney Records

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) On the final day of the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, two Nebraska school records were shattered as Axelina Johansson broke the women’s shot put record and Till Steinforth set a new men’s heptathlon mark. Both were also Devaney Center facility records. The Huskers finished the two-day meet with nine event titles.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Five Huskers named team captains

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Efry Cervantes, Griffin Everitt, Brice Matthews, Kyle Perry and Shay Schanaman have been selected to serve as team captains for the 2023 season after a vote by the Nebraska baseball players. “These five guys have their own way of bringing leadership to our program,” said head coach...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers Survive Spartan Rally

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Isabelle Bourne scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Alexis Markowski and Sam Haiby both added double-doubles to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to a 71-67 victory over Michigan State on Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. With the win, Nebraska improved to...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Sports betting legal in state, Nebraska casinos not yet ready

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - New rules permitting sports betting went into effect in Nebraska this week. But don’t expect to place your Super Bowl bets here in the state. Nebraska’s casinos, like WarHorse in Lincoln, just aren’t ready for that yet. “The vendors they have to get...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now

Friday Fast Facts: What's up this weekend - 1011Now
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

TADA opens 15th anniversary season with "Company"

TADA opens 15th anniversary season with "Company"
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Beatrice couple receives car from stranger

Beatrice couple receives car from stranger
BEATRICE, NE
1011now.com

Groundhog Capital of Nebraska, Unadilla keeps the tradition going

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - When the rest of the world turns to Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to predict whether or not we will see six more weeks or winter or welcome an early spring, Nebraskans relinquish the prediction power to the one and only Unadilla Billie. The iconic groundhog is in her second year making the predictions after taking over from the original Unadilla Bill who held the position for 33 years and retired two years ago.
UNADILLA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation

Lincoln man arrested in child exploitation investigation
NEBRASKA STATE
1011now.com

Airplane makes emergency stop at Lincoln Airport

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An airplane made an emergency stop at the Lincoln Airport on Saturday. Online reports confirm that the airplane is United Flight 1888 from Chicago to Las Vegas. According to an LNK official, the pilot reported problems with the engine. “The typical planes that we service here will...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During this first weekend of February, there are a number of events you can check out around the Lincoln-area in this list of Friday Fast Facts from Visit Lincoln. Dinosaurs & Disasters! Mythbusters Edition. Join they University of Nebraska State Museum and UNL’s Department of Earth...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Nebraska teen dies in Hwy 15 crash near Clarkson

STANTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The Stanton County Sheriff said a 19-year-old from Schuyler lost his life in a northeast Nebraska crash around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to a news release. The accident occurred on Hwy 15 and 822nd Road on the Stanton/Colfax County line, northeast of Clarkson. The investigation by...
STANTON COUNTY, NE
1011now.com

SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Doane University hosts benefit to help Crete volunteer firefighter

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Last week, 10/11 NOW brought you the story of Brad Elder, a Crete volunteer firefighter who returned home after nearly 90 days in the hospital. He’s still recovering from his injuries sustained while fighting historic wildfires in southern Lancaster County. This weekend, Elder got a new...
CRETE, NE
1011now.com

Friday Forecast: One last chilly day before warmer conditions arrive

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’ve got one more day of cool and chilly temperatures before a warm front brings us some pleasant weekend weather!. A warm front will begin to lift through western Nebraska early Friday morning and continue to lift eastward across the state by late Friday night. Unfortunately, majority of us will not reap the benefits of warmer temperatures until Saturday.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Omaha zoo unveils plans for renovating orangutan habitat

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium unveiled plans for its next big project. The zoo is getting ready to transform its orangutan habitat into the Hubbard Orangutan Forest. Zoo officials revealed more details, including information on fund-raising efforts for the orangutan exhibit upgrade, during a news conference on Friday afternoon.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Omaha Target shooting: Police detail timeline of events

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The police department on Friday released a detailed timeline of Tuesday’s active shooter scene at a west Omaha Target store. The timeline spans 17 minutes, from the time the shooter arrived at the store until Omaha Police said Officer Brian Vanerheiden shouted several commands at the gunman to drop his semi-automatic weapon before the fatal shot was fired.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln inmate missing from community corrections center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Services said an inmate at Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center did not return from his job in the community Thursday. George Piper was sentenced to 35-52 years for first-degree sexual assault, second degree assault, burglary and escape. He began his sentence...
LINCOLN, NE

