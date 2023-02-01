Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Philadelphia
Watch How a Super Bowl LVII Football Is Made
When Harrison Butker or Jake Elliott hits the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, it will mark the end of a journey that started nearly 2,000 miles away. Wilson, the official supplier of footballs for the NFL, is tasked with crafting special balls for the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
NBC Philadelphia
Robert Kraft Wants Tom Brady to Retire With the Patriots
Patriots owner Robert Kraft says he would give Tom Brady a one-day contract so he could retire with the New England Patriots. Brady has said he's retiring from the NFL "for good" this time. The Patriots drafted Brady in the sixth round in 2000. He won six Super Bowls with...
NBC Philadelphia
NFL Says Concussions Rose 18% in 2022
NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from 2021, when 126 concussions were suffered in 272 games. From 2018 to 2020, the average was 130.
NBC Philadelphia
Calvin Johnson Says Relationship With Lions ‘Trending Up'
Calvin Johnson says relationship with Lions ‘trending up’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Detroit Lions are making progress to repair the relationship with one of their all-time legends. Speaking with The New York Post, Calvin Johnson said he and the organization are moving in the right...
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles' Robert Quinn Proudly Reps Latino Heritage Ahead of Super Bowl
A bit of Spanish but with Puerto Rican sazón. That is the heritage Eagles' defensive end Robert Quinn will represent at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona. The 31-year-old South Carolina-born and raised player is one of only a handful of players with Hispanic heritage currently competing in the NFL, and has been with the Birds since 2022, after he was traded from the Chicago Bears.
NBC Philadelphia
Eagles Legend Jason Kelce on How He'll Know It's Time to Retire
Kelce on how he'll know it's time to retire originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It's easy to try and get into Jason Kelce's head and assume that if the Eagles win the Super Bowl, he's going to walk off into the sunset. That would be two Super Bowl championships,...
Comments / 0