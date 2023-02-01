ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

statepress.com

Rollercoaster of success and failure for ASU hockey

It's safe to say the ASU hockey team has been on a rollercoaster during the 2022-23 season. The hockey season for the Sun Devils is coming down to the wire, with only ten games left in the regular season. The squad is on an up-and-down trajectory, grabbing two wins from St. Thomas over the weekend after a four-game losing streak.
TEMPE, AZ
TravelNoire

How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Phoenix, Arizona

Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Phoenix was originally published on October 2, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Despite the low population of Black people in Phoenix, where roughly 6 percent identify as African American, minority-owned businesses are thriving in Arizona’s capital city. In fact, the 25...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Court says Phoenix Super Bowl sign law violates free speech rights

WASHINGTON – A Phoenix ordinance that let the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee accept or reject signs around the “NFL Experience” zone downtown is an unconstitutional infringement of free speech rights, a Maricopa Superior Court judge ruled Thursday. Judge Bradley Astrowsky also ordered the city to act...
PHOENIX, AZ
kjzz.org

Housing advocates push Phoenix to address landlords' income discrimination

Housing advocates want Phoenix to ban landlords from discriminating against renters who get public assistance. During Wednesday’s Phoenix City Council meeting, Miesha Fish stood at a podium in front of the mayor and eight members, took a deep breath and shared her story. “I’m a Social Security recipient. I’m...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Judge rules city of Phoenix’s ‘Clean Zone’ is unconstitutional

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of a downtown Phoenix property owner who sued the City of Phoenix’s ordinance that attempted to require a permit for certain residents to place non-Super Bowl-related signage on their property until a week after the big game. On Thursday, a judge said the so-called “Clean Zone” is unconstitutional. “There is no legitimate government interest in content-based regulation of signs, let alone regulation of signs based on the content preferences of private businesses that are given special privileges by the government,” a portion of the ruling read. The judge gave the city 48 hours to approve or deny Bramley Paulin’s application. He was the plaintiff represented by the Goldwater Institute attorneys.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

County recorder, lawmakers tackle election reforms 

Recorder Stephen Richer (center) || Maricopa County. Following multiple razor-thin election results in Arizona, proposals from Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer offer solutions to potentially expedite the vote-counting process. Now, the county must work out the details with the Legislature. Richer, a Republican, released a proposal on Jan. 12, consisting of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash

TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man arrested after armed robbery outside ASU’s Tempe fitness center

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing theft and robbery charges after police say he stole a university student’s bag outside of the fitness center. According to Arizona State University Police, officers responded to the Sun Devil Complex Fitness Center late Thursday on a report of a robbery. That’s where authorities believe Vince Paul Ariviso swiped a student’s gym bag outside of the fitness center. A few hours later, campus police announced the arrest while also confirming that Ariviso is not an ASU student.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Superintendent fired from Casa Grande Union High School District; reasons unclear

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Casa Grande Union High School District superintendent was fired by the governing board during a special meeting Tuesday night, but the reasons why are unclear. Following an executive session by the board, a motion was made to terminate Dr. Anna Battle’s contract. Chuck Wright, Stephen Hunt, and Steve Hayes voted in favor of firing Dr. Battle, while Kelly Herrington and Taylor Kerby voted against it. Kerby said he found the board’s decision petty, then insinuated that Dr. Battle’s race and sex played a factor.
CASA GRANDE, AZ

