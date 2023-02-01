Read full article on original website
Long Time Restaurant Closes Without WarningGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII, What Should We Expect?Marcus RingoGlendale, AZ
Two Valley soccer teams out of state tournament after brawl on the field
Two valley high school soccer teams are out of the state tournament after a fight broke out between players and coaches during a match Wednesday night.
statepress.com
Rollercoaster of success and failure for ASU hockey
It's safe to say the ASU hockey team has been on a rollercoaster during the 2022-23 season. The hockey season for the Sun Devils is coming down to the wire, with only ten games left in the regular season. The squad is on an up-and-down trajectory, grabbing two wins from St. Thomas over the weekend after a four-game losing streak.
prescottenews.com
VICTORY! Court Orders Phoenix to Stop Censoring People for the Super Bowl – Goldwater Institute
The Goldwater Institute scored a major victory for residents and business owners in downtown Phoenix this morning when an Arizona trial court judge ruled that the city’s Super Bowl Censorship Ordinance violated their free speech rights and unconstitutionally delegated power to the National Football League (NFL) and Super Bowl Host Committee.
AZFamily
Tolleson Elementary School District votes not to renew longtime teacher’s contract
TOLLESON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Tolleson Elementary School District unanimously approved moving forward with plans not to renew a longtime teacher’s contract for next year. And at Wednesday night’s district board meeting, parents spoke about the decision. Myna Medina, a Porfirio H. Gonzales Elementary School teacher, says...
How To Spend A Day In Black-Owned Phoenix, Arizona
Editorial note: This piece on Black-owned Phoenix was originally published on October 2, 2019, and updated to reflect current information. Despite the low population of Black people in Phoenix, where roughly 6 percent identify as African American, minority-owned businesses are thriving in Arizona’s capital city. In fact, the 25...
KTAR.com
Court says Phoenix Super Bowl sign law violates free speech rights
WASHINGTON – A Phoenix ordinance that let the Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee accept or reject signs around the “NFL Experience” zone downtown is an unconstitutional infringement of free speech rights, a Maricopa Superior Court judge ruled Thursday. Judge Bradley Astrowsky also ordered the city to act...
Report of gun on campus leads to lockdown at Red Mountain High School in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. — A student from Red Mountain High School was arrested Thursday for allegedly bringing a gun to campus, authorities said. Mesa police said around 2:50 p.m. officers received a call from school employees saying that there was a report of a student on campus with a gun in his backpack.
Missing Arizona girl found in Utah man's basement, authorities say
SALT LAKE CITY — A missing Arizona girl has been recently found in the Utah home of a convicted sex offender, officials said. The Utah Attorney General's Office announced Friday that investigators had located a juvenile from Arizona in the basement of 26-year-old Jordan Sorenson. On Jan. 31, officials...
kjzz.org
Housing advocates push Phoenix to address landlords' income discrimination
Housing advocates want Phoenix to ban landlords from discriminating against renters who get public assistance. During Wednesday’s Phoenix City Council meeting, Miesha Fish stood at a podium in front of the mayor and eight members, took a deep breath and shared her story. “I’m a Social Security recipient. I’m...
GOP would prefer to lose in this state over making changes.
PHOENIX — A collection of resolutions, including one to condemn Republican leaders involved in overseeing previous elections, were up for discussion at a megachurch where the Arizona Republican Party gathered over the weekend to map out its future after suffering significant losses in the midterm elections.
AZFamily
Judge rules city of Phoenix’s ‘Clean Zone’ is unconstitutional
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Maricopa County Superior Court judge has ruled in favor of a downtown Phoenix property owner who sued the City of Phoenix’s ordinance that attempted to require a permit for certain residents to place non-Super Bowl-related signage on their property until a week after the big game. On Thursday, a judge said the so-called “Clean Zone” is unconstitutional. “There is no legitimate government interest in content-based regulation of signs, let alone regulation of signs based on the content preferences of private businesses that are given special privileges by the government,” a portion of the ruling read. The judge gave the city 48 hours to approve or deny Bramley Paulin’s application. He was the plaintiff represented by the Goldwater Institute attorneys.
AZFamily
Maricopa County evictions soar to 2008-like levels; Biden proposes renter protections
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Maricopa County is experiencing a surge in eviction proceedings, according to court records released Friday morning. In January, 7,031 eviction filings were recorded. According to court spokesperson Scott Davis, that number is the largest since September 2008, the time of the last housing crash. However, U.S. Census data shows a 31% increase in the county’s housing units. Approximately 500,000 households were added between 2010 and 2020. This number is also about 13% higher than in January 2019. “I think it is safe to say that landlords are not only back to normal but surpassing normal,” Davis said.
AZFamily
How surveillance balloons in southern Arizona differ from the China balloon
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S government says this is the first time a Chinese balloon has ever flown over the continental U.S. While a foreign balloon like this is unusual, you may have seen similar surveillance balloons before in Arizona. Some aren’t happy about those either, but this all comes down to surveillance.
roselawgroupreporter.com
County recorder, lawmakers tackle election reforms
Recorder Stephen Richer (center) || Maricopa County. Following multiple razor-thin election results in Arizona, proposals from Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer offer solutions to potentially expedite the vote-counting process. Now, the county must work out the details with the Legislature. Richer, a Republican, released a proposal on Jan. 12, consisting of...
AZFamily
FBI looking for missing woman with Arizona ties
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who has ties to Arizona. Agents say the last time anyone had heard from Zailey Unidad Flores was when she called a family member on Jan. 12, claiming she was in Mexico. The 21-year-old has ties to Detroit, Phoenix, Tucson, Laveen, Maricopa County, Marana, the Slauson Avenue and Skid Row areas of Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Reno, Nevada, and Idaho.
Car chase near Casa Grande ends in Tempe crash
TEMPE, Ariz. — A car chase that began on Interstate 10 near Casa Grande ended early Friday morning in Tempe. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle at about 12:30 a.m. near milepost 198. The driver allegedly continued driving north on I-10. PCSO deputies tried using...
AZFamily
Arizona senate committee votes to outlaw fuel theft devices
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee voted this week to outlaw a device that’s being blamed for the theft of thousands of gallons of fuel across the country. “This is a national problem,” said Mike Williams, a lobbyist representing Circle K stores. Williams testified...
AZFamily
Man arrested after armed robbery outside ASU’s Tempe fitness center
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is facing theft and robbery charges after police say he stole a university student’s bag outside of the fitness center. According to Arizona State University Police, officers responded to the Sun Devil Complex Fitness Center late Thursday on a report of a robbery. That’s where authorities believe Vince Paul Ariviso swiped a student’s gym bag outside of the fitness center. A few hours later, campus police announced the arrest while also confirming that Ariviso is not an ASU student.
AZFamily
Superintendent fired from Casa Grande Union High School District; reasons unclear
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Casa Grande Union High School District superintendent was fired by the governing board during a special meeting Tuesday night, but the reasons why are unclear. Following an executive session by the board, a motion was made to terminate Dr. Anna Battle’s contract. Chuck Wright, Stephen Hunt, and Steve Hayes voted in favor of firing Dr. Battle, while Kelly Herrington and Taylor Kerby voted against it. Kerby said he found the board’s decision petty, then insinuated that Dr. Battle’s race and sex played a factor.
Arizona city officials cut off our community's water supply. My family has relied on paper plates, 3-minute showers, and lots of bottled water to avoid a potential $1,300 monthly water bill.
Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.
