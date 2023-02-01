ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot on May Street in Hartford

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police.

Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street.

The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while police were on May Street. He is expected to survive.

