Man shot on May Street in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man in his 20s is expected to survive after being Tuesday evening in Hartford, according to police.
Officers received a ShotSpotter notification at about 6:50 p.m. indicating that someone had been shot in the area of 21 May Street.
The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound while police were on May Street. He is expected to survive.
