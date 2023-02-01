West Fargo City Commissioner speaks on special assessments, the newly approved half-cent sales tax, and potential parking portends

Read full article on original website
Fargo Featured: Water Mains and Hydrants
(Fargo, ND) -- Ben Dow, Public Works Operations Director with the City of Fargo. The Water Mains & Hydrants division operates under the Public Services department in Fargo. Their job is to take care of the water services going to every home and business in the city, maintain Fargo's hydrants, and keep the more than 540 miles of water piping in the city in working order. That piping consists of a combination of three materials; PVC Piping, concrete, and in some cases cast iron. Dow says the cast iron pipes have caused water main breaks in the past, largely because of Fargo's acidic soil.
Boys and Girls Club CEO: "We're here to beg for improvements" at North Dakota Health and Human Services
(Fargo, ND) -- UPDATE: Sara Stolt, the Deputy Commissioner for North Dakota Health and Human Services provided a written response to WDAY News First regarding the complaints made by Robin Nelson. "The Department has made investments in updating the background check process over the last 5 years. In 2018, the...
Sanford Health hospitals in Fargo seeking public input on blood loss clinical trial
(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford officials are asking for feedback from the public regarding a nationwide clinical trial surrounding a blood coagulating drug. Sanford Fargo is looking to participate in a national clinical trial and they are looking for feedback from F-M area residents. The trial looks to study a blood clotting drug named Kcentra®, otherwise known as 4-factor Prothrombin Complex Concentrate. The FDA approved drug is currently use to reverse the effects of blood thinning medications for patients that require surgery.
Fargo Police Department issue tips on reporting financial crimes
(Fargo, ND) -- If you're the victim of a financial crime such as theft, forgery or fraud, where the crime happened is important when it comes to what agency will handle your case. The Fargo Police Department says if your incident happened online, including via email, over the phone or...
Crash in Richland County injures two
(Mooreton, ND) -- Two women were hurt when two-vehicles collided in Richland County Thursday night. It happened on County Road 1, three miles north of Mooreton, just before 5:30pm. The State Patrol says 42-year-old Robyn Opatril of Wahpeton was driving a vehicle that failed to yield to the right of way and was struck by a car driven by 39-year-old Leslie Reiland of Colfax.
Polk County Sheriff's Office: Garage fire damage mitigated following "good samaritan" pulling flaming vehicle from structure
(Gentilly, MN) -- Authorities are crediting a "Good Samaritan" for preventing a rural home from being set on fire in Gentilly. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of a garage fire at approximately 2:30 p.m on February 3rd. Following an investigation, authorities say the fire started with a skid-steer parked in a garage attached to a home.
Moorhead Career Academy begins lockdown following student "In medical distress"
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Moorhead Public Schools (MPS) system is responding to reports of a lockdown at the career academy in the city. A representative from the Moorhead High School Career Academy says a lockdown was temporarily put in place to help first responders get to a student who was "in medical distress" on February 3rd. The representative says students were held on buses until the ambulance left the Career Academy, and classes were eventually resumed.
Fargo Police searching for missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. The department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Carley Kalis did not get on the bus to come home at the end of the school day in North Fargo Wednesday afternoon. Carley is described...
Fargo Davies BBB HC Bart Manson Breaks Down How His Tight Knit Team Is Leading The EDC
Fargo Davies boys basketball head coach Bart Manson joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. He discussed a tight race in the EDC, which players are breaking out for the Eagles, and more!
Update: Fargo Police locate missing teen
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing teen. The department tells WDAY Radio that 15-year-old Carley Kalis did not get on the bus to come home at the end of the school day in North Fargo Wednesday afternoon. Carley is described...
Former UND hockey star and award-winning sports broadcaster dies
(Fargo, ND) -- A former UND national champion defenseman and award-winning sports broadcaster in Fargo has died. Travis Dunn who played on the Fighting Hawks 1979-1980 National Championship hockey team passed away Wednesday. Dunn was 65. No cause of death was given.
Fargo Force Forwad Announces College Commitment
Fargo Force Forward Boris Skalos has committed to playing D1 college hockey at Mercyhurst University. Skalos announced his commitment to Laker Hockey on his social media accounts on Friday afternoon. Skalos has tallied 4 goals and 4 assists in his first season with the Force in the USHL. The Clifton,...
Fargo Library to host ‘Classics from the 1940s’ film series
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Public Library will host a film series starting February 5th at the Main Library featuring four classic movies from the 1940s. Local film critic Matt Olien has selected the films featured in this series and will introduce each movie and lead a brief discussion after the screenings. All films begin at 1 p.m. and are approximately 100 minutes long.
